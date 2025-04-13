How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Auburn Tigers in Game 3 on Sunday
Jay Johnson and the third-ranked LSU Tigers will return to Plainsman Park on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 clash against Auburn to round out the three-game series.
First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT with Chase Shores set to take the mound for the Tigers.
Following a Game 2 loss to the Tigers, LSU will look to avoid a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series.
“We were one more good at-bat per inning away from winning this game," Johnson said. “We can do better in terms of the quality of the at-bats. Our team has done a really good job this season of creating its own fortune, but we haven’t done that in the last couple of days.
“Credit to Auburn; I knew this was going to be a tough series, and they’ve executed well for two days.”
A look into the preview for Sunday, how to watch and the rundown from Game 2 on Saturday.
No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-5, 10-4 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn Tigers (25-10, 8-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. (4,403)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Auburn – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 11 D1 Baseball, No. 12 USA Today
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Game 2 Rundown:
Left-hander Cade Fisher (1-0) earned the win for Auburn, as he pitched 5.0 innings and limited LSU to one run on three hits with one walks and six strikeouts.
Reliever Ryan Hetzler worked the final 2.1 innings and picked up his fourth save of the season, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.
LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (5-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on six hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.
LSU relievers Conner Ware, Connor Benge and DJ Primeaux combined to blank Auburn over the final 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit.
A one-out solo homer by shortstop Steven Milam – his seventh dinger of the year – gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
Auburn claimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Snow led off with a double, and rightfielder Ike Irish and first baseman Cooper McMurray followed with run-scoring doubles.
Snow launched a two-run homer in the fifth to extend Auburn’s advantage to 4-1.
LSU narrowed the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by pinch hitter Tanner Reaves.
