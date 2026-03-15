How to Watch LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Massive Game 3 Showdown

In a matchup where the LSU Tigers will look to avoid a sweep at Charles Hawkins Field, Jay Johnson and Co. will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Game 3 on Sunday with first pitch set for 3 p.m. CT.

After falling behind 0-2 in the series following back-to-back losses on Friday and Saturday night, the defending National Champions will look to earn their first SEC win of conference play on Sunday.

“We want to be better, our players want to be better,” said Johnson, “and we will continue to put in the work we need to do in order to get better. I need to do what’s best for our players, so helping them to play better baseball via shifting personnel, via coaching development, is really important. I can tell you that is taking place in a very serious and thoughtful manner.”

Now, all eyes are on the Game 3 showdown with William Schmidt set to take the mound for the LSU Tigers in a big-time momentum for the second-year pitcher.

The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-7)

DATES/TIMES

• Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today

• VU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

Sunday – ESPN2

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Pitching Matchups:

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 22.0 IP, 4 BB, 33 SO

VU – So. RH Nate Taylor (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 BB, 24 SO)

The Vanderbilt Scouting Report:

• Vanderbilt is 11-7 this season, and the Commodores are batting .318 as a team with 36 doubles, four triples, 44 homers and 20 steals in 25 attempts … eight Vanderbilt hitters are batting .300 or better on the year.

• Infielder Ryker Waite is batting a team-high .396 with five doubles, one triple, two homers, 14 RBI and five stolen bases … utility player Braden Holcomb is hitting .353 and leads Vanderbilt in homers (10) and RBI (31).

• The Commodores’ pitching staff has a 3.94 cumulative ERA with 180 strikeouts in 146.1 innings while allowing just a .217 opponent batting average

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