How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball at Texas Longhorns in Top-Five SEC Showdown
Jay Johnson and the No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will face the Texas Longhorns on Friday night in Game 1 of the weekend series with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT in the Lone Star State.
Johnson and Co. enter the matchup riding a 16-game winning streak, including a sweep over the Missouri Tigers last weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Now, all focus has shifted towards what will be the biggest challenge yet for LSU with a weekend series against the No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns.
“I’m excited for our players; they’re ready for the opportunity and the challenge. It’s one of nine remaining SEC weekends, but let’s call it what it is – it’s two historic programs, and I think it will be one of the marquee matchups in college baseball this year," Johnson said this week.
"We’re very familiar with Texas, having played them the last three years. They have a lot of older players, a core that’s been there for a few years. It’s going to be a blast; we’re going to be an improved team at the end of this series, no matter what the outcome of the games.”
The Preview: No. 2 LSU Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (4-0, 2.57 ERA, 28.0, 8 BB, 48 SO)
UT – Sr. LH Jared Spencer (2-0, 2.36 ERA, 26.2 IP, 10 BB, 36 SO)
The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition
• LSU has won 16 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … the Tigers’ three-game SEC sweep of Missouri last weekend marked LSU’s first sweep in an opening league weekend since the 2019 squad swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge to begin conference play.
• LSU’s 21-1 record is the Tigers’ best through 22 games since the 1986 team was also 21-1 through its first 22 contests … the 1986 Tigers were the first LSU squad to reach the College World Series.
• LSU is No. 1 in the SEC this season in team batting average (.345) … LSU also leads the league in hits (250) and doubles (59), and the Tigers are No. 2 in on-base percentage (.468), runs scored (228) and fewest times struck out (124) …LSU is No. 6 in the SEC in team ERA (3.32), and the Tigers are No. 3 in strikeouts pitched (262).
