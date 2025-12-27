How to Watch LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars in Texas Bowl Showdown

The LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will square off against the Houston Cougars on Saturday night in the Lone Star State for a matchup in this year's Texas Bowl.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson, a Louisiana native who has led the Bayou Bengals since Oct. 26 following Brian Kelly's firing, will lead the program out of the tunnel for the final time on Saturday.

"Life's short. To live in the moment, enjoy the people around you, be where your feet are, really wrap your arms around those people that you work with, that you care for and really take advantage of the opportunity that's before you," Wilson said.

"I think it's important to them to finish what we've started. We do have some guys that have options that are out there but they'd be remiss if they weren't able to finish," Wilson added.

"Some of them have chose to do so. We're very fortunate and wanted to oblige that opportunity to finish what they started, which is the 2025 football season."

Now, with kickoff inching closer in NRG Stadium, both programs are eyeing an opportunity to cap off the season on a positive note in this year's Texas Bowl clash.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Following the game, Wilson will hit the road to join the Ole Miss Rebels on Pete Golding's staff in Oxford after not being retained under Lane Kiffin.

"We talked about ways it could work out. Coach Kiff was absolutely awesome the entire time, wanted to try and find a way to work it out. We didn't come to that resolution," Wilson said.

"There were other opportunities out there, Pete Golding was a guy I've known for many years. We forged a great bond, mutual respect for each other so when the opportunity came, I thought it was a great fit for myself and my family."

