How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers in Saturday Showdown
Jay Johnson and the No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon in the Frisco College Classic.
Johnson and Co. opened the weekend with a victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday behind an impressive performance from Daniel Dickinson, Steven Milam and Co. with the Tigers pulling off an 8-5 win in extra winnings.
“I’m proud of the way we played today and continuing the process of developing who we are,” Johnson said on Friday. “I really like how we’re trending.”
The Tigers will now look to carry their momentum into a Saturday clash against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Game 2 of the Frisco College Classic.
Here's a look into the full preview for Saturday afternoon in the Lone Star State.
The Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Date and Time:
- Saturday, March 1 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Riders Field in Frisco, Texas (10,216)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 3 Baseball America
• Nebraska – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• The games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com. Fans should visit 2025friscoclassic.d1baseball.com in order to obtain subscription information for the D1Baseball.com live stream of LSU’s games this weekend in Frisco, Texas.
Use coupon code LSU25 in order to receive $10 off the signup fee.
LSU SERIES RECORDS VS. NEBRASKA & SAM HOUSTON
• LSU is 1-0 all-time vs. Nebraska; the teams’ only meeting came in the 2015 Astros College Classic in Houston, where the Tigers recorded a 4-2 win over the Cornhuskers … LSU is 2-0 all-time vs. Sam Houston, and the teams most recently met in the 2023 Karbach Round Rock (Texas) Classic, where the Tigers logged a 16-4 win over the Bearkats.
QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“I think the story is just how our guys continued to compete in the game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson on Friday. “We showed great character and played with great fundamentals. We got some big hits last, but the story of the game is our defense in the ninth inning.
“We don’t get a chance to win the game in extra innings if we don’t play defense. We have a lot of good athletes on the team, and it’s manifested itself into some really good defense.”
ABOUT THE TIGERS
• LSU opened this week with a 7-3 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas … second baseman Daniel Dickinson homered and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Conner Ware threw 4.0 perfect innings to lead the Tigers’ effort … LSU leadoff hitter Derek Curiel sparked the Tigers’ 12-hit offensive attack by reaching base five times in six plate appearances … he was 2-for-3 at the plate with one double, three runs, two walks and one hit-by-pitch … Ware retired the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a leadoff homer in the fifth … Ware threw 60 pitches over 4.0 innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is batting .474 (9-for-19) in the Tigers’ last five games with two doubles, one homer, 10 RBI and five runs while recording a .560 on-base percentage … Jones was 3-for-5 in last Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI, and he was 2-for-2 in Monday’s win over Nicholls with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.
• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is hitting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with two doubles, one RBI and seven runs … Curiel is hitting a team-high .438 (14-for-32) this season with two doubles, one homer, 11 runs and seven RBI.
• Shortstop Steven Milam is batting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, one homer, six RBI and five runs … Milam recorded a career-high five RBI in Monday’s win Nicholls, as he was 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run homer.
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson pitched a career-high 5.1 innings in last Friday’s win over Omaha, limiting the Mavericks to two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts … Anderson is 2-0 this season with a 1.74 ERA, three walks and 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson delivered an excellent outing versus Omaha last Saturday, working 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Omaha last Saturday, firing 5.0 shutout innings with three hits, two walks and six strikeouts … Shores threw 84 pitches, 55 for strikes … the outing marked Shores’ second appearance since missing the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery; he was injured in March 2023 and returned to the mound on February 16 of this season versus Purdue Fort Wayne … Shores is 2-0 this season with a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings while logging two walks, 13 strikeouts and a .176 opponent batting average.
