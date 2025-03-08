How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. North Alabama Lions in Saturday Matchup
Jay Johnson and the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference clash against the North Alabama Lions.
Johnson and Co. will hit the diamond at 12 p.m. CT for Game 2 of the weekend series after both programs elected to push up the start time due to inclement weather.
Game 2 was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
Now, it's an earlier start time with both clubs looking to capture a victory in the second game of the three-game series in Alex Box Stadium
A look into the preview for the non-conference clash and the best ways to watch/listen to the matchup.
The Preview: North Alabama Lions (3-9) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (14-1)
Date and Time:
• Saturday, March 8 at 12 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UNA – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Recap: Game 1 on Friday Night
No. 1 ranked LSU blasted six home runs Friday night in a 13-2 win over North Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The game was halted after the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.
LSU, which won its ninth straight game, improved to 14-1 on the year, while North Alabama dropped to 3-9
Six different Tigers homered in Friday’s win, including second baseman Daniel Dickinson, designated hitter Josh Pearson, shortstop Steven Milam, catcher Luis Hernandez, third baseman Tanner Reaves and pinch hitter John Pearson.
“We had some really good quality baseball swings tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ve got some strong guys that are seeing the ball well; they’re staying in a good plan right now and hitting the ball really hard, which is awesome to see.”
The six home runs marked the most by LSU in a game since June 10, 2023, when the Tigers homered six times versus Kentucky in the NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Josh and John Pearson became the first brothers to homer in the same game for LSU since April 6, 2005, when Clay and Will Harris homered versus Rice.
LSU left-hander Kade Anderson (3-0) pitched a career-long 6.0 innings to earn Friday’s win, limiting the Lions to one run on four hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
“Kade is just very reliable in terms of strikes, in terms of competitive nature, in terms of keeping things on the rails,” Johnson said. “He just keeps getting better every time; he had a good night, and I thought his stuff was really sharp.”
North Alabama starter Brycen Parrish (0-4) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.
