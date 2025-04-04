How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Friday's Game 2 Matchup
Jay Johnson and the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers took down the Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 on Thursday night in Norman behind a brilliant performance from starting pitcher Kade Anderson.
The Tigers' ace tossed a complete game shutout on 135 pitches with 14 strikeouts on the night; propelling LSU to a critical Game 1 matchup over the Sooners.
Heading into the weekend, Johnson knew the challenges that Oklahoma would present with the program entering the matchup dialed in.
“Oklahoma is a very impressive team, obviously off to a very good start. They present a lot of problems on offense; they play a very aggressive style with the bunting and the running. We’re going to really have to handle the ball in the infield and from the mound," Johnson said prior to the series.
"They have one of the best pitchers in the country (right-hander Kyson Witherspoon), who we will see on Thursday night. So, it will be a tremendous challenge and we’re looking forward to competing against a really good team.”
A look into the preview for Friday night in Norman, how to watch Game 2 and notes on the Sooners.
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers (28-3, 8-2 SEC) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 5-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Dale Mitchell Park in Norman Okla. (3,180)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• OU – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 9 USA Today; No. 10 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (4-0, 3.89 ERA, 37.0 IP, 11 BB, 58 SO)
OU – Jr. LH Cade Crossland (1-1, 6.66 ERA, 24.1 IP, 13 BB, 29 SO)
The Notes to Know: Oklahoma Sooners Edition
• The Sooners are 23-5 overall, 5-4 in the SEC … Oklahoma won two of three games at South Carolina (March 14-16) and vs. Mississippi State (March 21-23) before dropping two of three games last weekend at Alabama … earlier this week, the Sooners posted an 8-6 win over Texas Tech on Tuesday at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.
• Oklahoma is No. 10 in the SEC with a .298 team batting average, and the Sooners have 52 doubles, nine triples, 36 homers and a league-leading 74 stolen bases … the OU pitching staff is No. 9 in the SEC with a 4.22 cumulative ERA has a 285 strikeouts in 243.0 innings … the Sooners staff is allowing a .245 cumulative opponent batting average.
• OU right-hander Kyson Witherspoon is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts with 64, No. 3 in ERA (2.32), No. 4 in innings pitched (39.0) and No. 6 in opponent batting average (.189) … the Sooners are led at the plate by infielder Jaxon Willits, who is hitting .312 with three doubles, two triples, a team-high eight homers and 28 RBI … catcher Easton Carmichael is hitting .310 with six doubles, two triples, six homers and a team-best 30 RBI.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.