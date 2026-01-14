LSU Football Emerges As Favorite To Land Coveted SEC Transfer Amid Lane Kiffin's Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are eyeing reinforcements along the offensive line via the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple targets emerging on the coaching staff's radar.

Once the Transfer Portal window opened on Jan. 2, the LSU Tigers saw eight offensive lineman depart the program from the 2025 roster with players landing at Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest, among others, after hitting the free agent market.

But with only two signees in the trenches from the 2026 Recruiting Class, Kiffin and Co. are pursuing multiple prized transfers - with a priority target on LSU's radar with SEC ties.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper has revealed intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Oxford after one season with the program.

The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's Instagram.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are prioritizing Harper and LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process as his recruitment picks up.

LSU has officially signed four offensive linemen to this point - as well as re-sign starting center Braelin Moore - while the program retools the trenches.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's X.

LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Now, as the Transfer Portal haul winds down, there is a focus on getting Harper to join the 2026 Transfer Portal Class once his name is officially placed in the NCAA Transfer Portal database.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: