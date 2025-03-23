How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns in Sunday's Game 3
No. 2 LSU will return to the diamond on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 matchup against the No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns with the chance to capture back-to-back SEC series victories.
Following a Friday night win over the Longhorns, Jay Johnson and the Tigers dropped a Game 2 matchup on Saturday to Texas in an 11-7 loss.
Despite the loss, Johnson continues instilling confidence in his program with all attention shifting towards Sunday's decisive Game 3.
“I told the team that we just won 17 games in a row, that’s really hard to do in baseball, so I told them I was proud of them,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We can’t let the disappointment from the loss tonight diminish that accomplishment.
"Now, we have to respond quickly, we have a short turnaround for Sunday’s game, and we have to re-set and get ready to go.”
The Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns in Game 3
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• Sunday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-0, 3.80 ERA, 23.2 IP, 10 BB, 27 SO)
UT – TBA
The Scouting Report: Texas Longhorns Edition
• Texas is 18-3 this season, and the Longhorns opened SEC play last weekend by recording a three-game sweep at Mississippi State … the Longhorns are No. 10 in the SEC with a 2.96 team batting average, and the Longhorns have produced 49 doubles, six triples, 29 homers and 24 steals in 34 attempts … the Texas pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.22 cumulative ERA, and UT has recorded 166 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
• The Longhorns are led at the plate by infielder Ethan Mendoza, who is batting a team-high .406 with three triples, four homers, and 16 RBI … outfielder Max Belyeu is batting .338 with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI, and catcher Rylan Galvan is hitting .314 with three doubles, seven homers and 19 RBI.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.