How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. UNO Privateers in Tuesday Night Clash
Jay Johnson and the No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for an in-state showdown against the New Orleans Privateers.
Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a three-game sweep of Missouri to open Southeastern Conference play led by an impressive weekend at the plate.
Now, LSU will head into Tuesday night's contest riding a 15-game winning streak with the Privateers looking to spoil the Tigers' impressive stretch.
A look into the best ways to watch and listen to the clash in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: New Orleans Privateers (11-7) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (20-1)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UNO – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
How to Watch
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“If we show up the way we did over the weekend (vs. Missouri), we’ll be in every game that we play. We’ve just got to execute, and I trust our players to do that. I think we had a good start to SEC play, and we’re excited for this Tuesday matchup with New Orleans, which has an excellent team.”
Scouting Report: The UNO Privateers
UNO is 11-7 this season, and the Privateers have a 5-4 mark in Southland Conference play … UNO swept a three-game SLC series at Incarnate Word over the weekend.
Privateers are hitting .324 as a team, and they have produced 43 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs … the UNO pitching staff has a 7.37 cumulative ERA and a .296 opponent batting average, with 151 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.
The Privateers are led at the plate by catcher Matt Gonzalez, who is batting a team-high .435 with six doubles, three homers, and 15 RBI … infielder Bryce Calloway is batting .408, and he leads the club in homers (8) and RBI (25).
