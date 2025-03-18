LSU Country

How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. UNO Privateers in Tuesday Night Clash

Jay Johnson's squad returns to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night, set to square off against the Privateers.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for an in-state showdown against the New Orleans Privateers.

Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a three-game sweep of Missouri to open Southeastern Conference play led by an impressive weekend at the plate.

Now, LSU will head into Tuesday night's contest riding a 15-game winning streak with the Privateers looking to spoil the Tigers' impressive stretch.

A look into the best ways to watch and listen to the clash in Baton Rouge.

The Preview: New Orleans Privateers (11-7) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (20-1)

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UNO – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
How to Watch
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

Jay Johnson's Thoughts:

“If we show up the way we did over the weekend (vs. Missouri), we’ll be in every game that we play. We’ve just got to execute, and I trust our players to do that. I think we had a good start to SEC play, and we’re excited for this Tuesday matchup with New Orleans, which has an excellent team.”

Scouting Report: The UNO Privateers

UNO is 11-7 this season, and the Privateers have a 5-4 mark in Southland Conference play … UNO swept a three-game SLC series at Incarnate Word over the weekend.

Privateers are hitting .324 as a team, and they have produced 43 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs … the UNO pitching staff has a 7.37 cumulative ERA and a .296 opponent batting average, with 151 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.

The Privateers are led at the plate by catcher Matt Gonzalez, who is batting a team-high .435 with six doubles, three homers, and 15 RBI … infielder Bryce Calloway is batting .408, and he leads the club in homers (8) and RBI (25).

Published
