Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Working to Retain Top Assistant Coach Amid Tulane Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue assembling a staff in Baton Rouge across the ex-Ole Miss Rebels head coach's first week with the program.

After arriving in Louisiana on Sunday evening, Kiffin immediately began working the phone lines in order to bring staffers in from Oxford along with preparing for the Early Signing Period on the recruiting trail.

Now, while juggling both staff hires and recruiting, Kiffin is beginning to see it all come together across his first week in town.

LSU has signed the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, along with double-digit highly-touted prospects along with multiple staff hires in the mix.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among others, have signed term sheets with LSU.

With the offensive staff coming together, questions remain surrounding how things will shake out on defense- primarily with top assistant coach Blake Baker.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch as the defensive coordinator, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin plans to retain LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid coaching changes being made in Baton Rouge.

But Baker has become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel with the Tulane Green Wave formally interviewing him on Monday, according to multiple reports, where he's emerged as a top candidate.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Baker interviewed with the Memphis Tigers for the program's head coaching gig, according to Fox 8 New Orleans.

The Tulane Green Wave are "trending" for Baker, according to the latest betting lines, where he comes in as the favorite.

The Betting Odds:

- Blake Baker: +200

- Billy Napier: +300

- Charles Huff: +400

- Shannon Dawson: +500

- Tyson Helton: +600

On Thursday, On3 Sports reported that the LSU Tigers are working to retain Blaker, but the Tulane Green Wave are also intensifying their pursuit.

All eyes remain on Kiffin's staff taking shape with Baker, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and associate head coach Frank Wilson the three coaches that have quickly garnered the most attention as to if they will return in 2026.

