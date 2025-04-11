How to Watch: No. 3 LSU Tigers Baseball vs. No. 9 Auburn Tigers in Friday Matchup
No. 3 LSU will return to the diamond on Friday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the No. 9 ranked Auburn Tigers.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers enter the matchup after winning 31 of the program's first 34 games of the season with a historic start looking to continue against a Top-10 foe.
LSU will roll out Kade Anderson on the mound for Game 1 of the series with all eyes on the Tigers on Friday night at Auburn.
A look into the preview for Friday night, pitching matchup and how to watch the Game 1 showdown.
No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-3, 10-2 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn Tigers (23-10, 6-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. (4,403)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Auburn – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 11 D1 Baseball, No. 12 USA Today
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-0, 2.85, 47.1 IP, 12 BB, 75 SO)
AU – Sr. RH Samuel Dutton (4-2, 2.66 ERA, 44.0 IP, 10 BB, 51 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take:
“Auburn is an Omaha-caliber team. They have a very strong freshman class along with several older middle-of-the-order hitters. They’re really good on the mound, and they use their bullpen really well. I know they’re ‘all in’ with their baseball program at Auburn, and it is a very impressive program.
"I’ve had great appreciation for the way our team has prepared to play every game, and our players have produced great results. The game of baseball is not designed to be played perfectly, so the commitment to doing what it takes to be ready to play every game is important.”
Consistent Hitting Paving the Way:
LSU first baseman Jared Jones is No. 8 in the nation in RBI with 48 this season … Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in hits (53), No. 3 in total bases (96), No. 4 in RBI (48), No. 5 in batting average (.387), No. 6 in home runs (11), No. 8 in runs scored (41), and No. 10 in slugging percentage (.701).
Leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in walks (33), No. 3 in doubles (12), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.522), No. 6 in runs (42), No. 8 in batting average (.374) and No. 9 in hits (46).
Curiel has reached base safely in all 34 of LSU’s games, the only Tiger to accomplish the feat this season … Curiel has established the LSU freshman record for on-base streak, surpassing the mark of 32 games set by second baseman Mike Fontenot in 2000.
