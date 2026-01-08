How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
The Spanish Super Cup semifinals pits arch rivals Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid against one another en route to Spain’s first major trophy of 2025–26.
The first Madrid derby of the season was a lopsided affair, with Diego Simeone’s men securing a sensational 5–2 victory at the Metropolitano back in September. The defeat was Real Madrid’s worst against their neighboring rivals in 75 years.
Xabi Alonso will hope to lead his side to redemption on Thursday evening in the fight to reclaim the Spanish Super Cup crown from Barcelona, who already punched their tickets to the final. Atlético Madrid, though, is all too eager to play spoiler in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Here’s how you can watch the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 8
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Real Madrid’s clash with Atlético Madrid is available to watch on ESPN Select and the ESPN App in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes.
The Madrid derby is also being broadcasted on ESPN2 on TV, as well as fuboTV to subscribers. Spanish coverage of the game can be found on ESPN Deportes.
TNT Sports 1 is the home of the Spanish Super Cup bout in the United Kingdom, while those in Mexico can tune in on Sky Sports and Sky+.
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid is not being televised in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN2, ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
What’s Next for Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid?
The winner of the Spanish Super Cup semifinals will advance to the final and face defending champions Barcelona on Sunday, Jan. 11. The loser will have extra time to rest before returning to Spain to resume domestic action.
Atlético Madrid are set to take on Deportivo de La Coruña in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday, Jan. 14, while Real Madrid face off with Albacete. Both opponents compete in Spain’s second tier.