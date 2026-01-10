How to Watch Charlton vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea are seeking to start the Liam Rosenior era with a bang on Saturday night when they visit fellow Londoners Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.
Rosenior watched on from the stands as Chelsea were beaten 2–1 by local rivals Fulham midweek but now has the chance to patrol the technical area himself at The Valley. The first of seven January matches for the newly appointed boss, he will be desperate for a quick start.
Chelsea haven’t duelled Charlton in nearly two decades but should swiftly reassert their dominance in this fixture with a routine victory on Saturday. Punching their ticket to the fourth round of the FA Cup should prove no issue for the star-studded Blues.
However, the FA Cup is renowned for conjuring unexpected drama and Chelsea complacency could well be punished by the Addicks, who are chasing a memorable giant-killing.
Here’s how to watch Rosenior’s Chelsea debut on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Charlton vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: The Valley
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Not in use
The FA Cup is no longer exclusively shown on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom, with a subscription to TNT Sports required to catch the third round battle between Chelsea and their Championship hosts. As a result, the match is also on discovery+.
Sportsnet will be offering the match in Canada, while FOX One are the sole rights holders in Mexico.
ESPN Select and the ESPN App are destinations for supporters in the United States, while fuboTV are also offering the game.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
Canada
Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Charlton, Chelsea?
Charlton return to Championship action next weekend when they host Sheffield United, with their league battle against Derby County coming just three days later.
Chelsea have another cup contest on the horizon, welcoming Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Rosenior then faces Brentford at home in his first Premier League match at the helm, with a first Champions League game against Pafos following on Jan. 21.