LSU Football Quarterback Hot Board After Demond Williams Jr. Returns to Washington

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a starting quarterback for the 2026 season amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.

The Bayou Bengals have been tied to multiple top signal-callers in the free agent market with the program hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt this week on a multi-day stay.

But with recent buzz surrounding Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal, Kiffin and Co. appeared to have identified the Huskies signal-caller as a top option - seemingly shifting focus away from Leavitt.

Now, Williams Jr. has reversed course and returned to the Huskies for the 2026 season. What could be next for the LSU Tigers? Who could be on the board?

The Quarterback Hot Board:

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State Sun Devils

Kiffin and Co. hosted Leavitt on a multi-day stay this week where he arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon and remain in town until Wednesday after productive conversations with the LSU staff.

But once Williams Jr. revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, LSU appeared to pivot off of Leavitt - shifting focus to the Washington quarterback.

Leavitt has taken visits to Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee - with reports swirling surrounding a potential Miami trip this weekend - where LSU would have work to do here.

Kentucky is out of the picture, but Tennessee remains a force here. Can Kiffin and the Tigers turn up the heat again in pursuit of Leavitt after the program entered his recent visit trending?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

No. 2: QB Deuce Knight - Auburn Tigers

Knight signed with the Tigers as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering his process in hopes of landing his services.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, throughout his high school career.

But it was ultimately Hugh Freeze and Co. that locked down his services where he signed last December with the program - but a coaching change on The Plains has now shifted Knight's collegiate career.

Now, the Mississippi native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

Sources indicate that Ole Miss is the school to watch. Could LSU swoop in and make a play for the former five-star prospect?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

No. 3: QB Husan Longstreet - USC Trojans

USC quarterback Husan Longstreet will enter the Transfer Portal after spending one season under Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, he revealed via social media on Thursday night.

The news came within the hour of Williams Jr. revealing his intentions of returning to Washington as the quarterback market heats up.

Longstreet signed with the USC Trojans as a top-five quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a five-star prospect with the 6-foot, 200-pounder emerging as one of the most coveted prospects in America.

Now, he's back on the recruiting scene after redshirting in his lone season with the USC Trojans - playing in four games totaling 107 yards on 13-of-15 passing with a touchdown.

Now, he's back on the recruiting scene after redshirting in his lone season with the USC Trojans - playing in four games totaling 107 yards on 13-of-15 passing with a touchdown.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff offered Longstreet while he was in high school. Could he circle back this time around?

