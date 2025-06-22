LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of National Title Series

Jay Johnson and Co. will look to take home a title, send Anthony Eyanson to the mound on Sunday.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back at Charles Schwab Field for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals with a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set.

After capturing a Game 1 win over the Chanticleers on Saturday, the Tigers are now one win away from hoisting the National Championship trophy in Omaha.

LSU ace Kade Anderson paved the way for the Tigers on Saturday night behind a historic performance on the mound.

Anderson (12-1) fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, as he also accomplished the feat at Oklahoma on April 4.

He limited Coastal Carolina to just three hits while recording five walks and 10 strikeouts over 130 pitches.

“I was just really focusing on the next pitch throughout the night,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but got the job done. Just putting the team in a situation to win was my goal. Sometimes with the staff we have, all you need is one run. And Coach (Jay) Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready.”

Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said prior to the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Sunday in Omaha:

Jay Johnson's Take:

"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”

The Starting Lineups:

LSU Tigers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

LF Derek Curiel

C Caden Bodine

DH Ethan Frey

LF Sebastian Alexander

SS Steven Milam

2B Blake Barthol

RF Jake Brown

3B Walker Mitchell

1B Jake Brown

RF Blagen Pado

C Luis Hernandez

1B Colby Thorndyke

CF Chris Stanfield

DH Dean Mihos

2B Daniel Dickinson

SS Ty Dooley

3B Micharel Braswell III

CF Wells Sykes

RHP Anthony Eyanson

RHP Jacob Morrison

Pregame Notes: Anthony Eyanson Takes the Mound

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 Second-Team All-American and semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 143, and he is No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.66). He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.92), No. 2 in innings pitched (101.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (143) and No. 8 in opponent batting average (.215).

Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers [Game 2 of CWS Final]

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]

Top First Inning:

RHP Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.

- Curiel: Strikeout

- Frey: Groundout to second base.

- Milam: Single down the left field line.

- Brown: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0

Bottom First Inning:

RHP Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.

- Bodine: Strikeout

- Alexander: Single up the middle.

- Barthol: Strikeout

*Stolen Base: Alexander steals second base.*

*Ejection: Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall has been ejected in the bottom of the first inning along with Chanticleers first base coach Matt Schilling.*

- Mitchell: Groundout to third base.

Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0

Top Second Inning:

Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.

- Jones: Reaches first base on a fielding error at third base.

- Hernandez: Grounds into double play; Jones out at second base.

- Stanfield: Lined out to first base.

Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0

Bottom Second Inning:

Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.

- Pado: Strikeout

- Thorndyke: Strikeout

- Mihos: Solo homer to left field [Coastal Carolina 1, LSU 0].

- Dooley: Strikeout

Score Update: Coastal Carolina 1, LSU 0

Top Third Inning:

Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.

- Dickinson: Single to left center field.

- Braswell: Groundout to the pitcher; SAC bunt; Dickinson advances to second base.

- Curiel: Fly out to left field.

- Frey: Doubled to left field; Dickinson scores from second base [LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1].

- Milam: Popped up to third base.

Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1

Bottom Third Inning:

Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.

- Sykes: Fly out to right field.

- Bodine: Groundout to the pitcher.

- Alexander: Single to center field.

- Barthol: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1

Bottom Third Inning:

Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.

- Brown:

- Jones:

- Hernandez:

