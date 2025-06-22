Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 2 of National Title Series
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back at Charles Schwab Field for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals with a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers set.
After capturing a Game 1 win over the Chanticleers on Saturday, the Tigers are now one win away from hoisting the National Championship trophy in Omaha.
LSU ace Kade Anderson paved the way for the Tigers on Saturday night behind a historic performance on the mound.
Anderson (12-1) fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, as he also accomplished the feat at Oklahoma on April 4.
He limited Coastal Carolina to just three hits while recording five walks and 10 strikeouts over 130 pitches.
“I was just really focusing on the next pitch throughout the night,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but got the job done. Just putting the team in a situation to win was my goal. Sometimes with the staff we have, all you need is one run. And Coach (Jay) Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready.”
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said prior to the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Sunday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Take:
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
LF Derek Curiel
C Caden Bodine
DH Ethan Frey
LF Sebastian Alexander
SS Steven Milam
2B Blake Barthol
RF Jake Brown
3B Walker Mitchell
1B Jake Brown
RF Blagen Pado
C Luis Hernandez
1B Colby Thorndyke
CF Chris Stanfield
DH Dean Mihos
2B Daniel Dickinson
SS Ty Dooley
3B Micharel Braswell III
CF Wells Sykes
RHP Anthony Eyanson
RHP Jacob Morrison
Pregame Notes: Anthony Eyanson Takes the Mound
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 Second-Team All-American and semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 143, and he is No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.66). He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.92), No. 2 in innings pitched (101.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (143) and No. 8 in opponent batting average (.215).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers [Game 2 of CWS Final]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
RHP Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.
- Curiel: Strikeout
- Frey: Groundout to second base.
- Milam: Single down the left field line.
- Brown: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0
Bottom First Inning:
RHP Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Bodine: Strikeout
- Alexander: Single up the middle.
- Barthol: Strikeout
*Stolen Base: Alexander steals second base.*
*Ejection: Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall has been ejected in the bottom of the first inning along with Chanticleers first base coach Matt Schilling.*
- Mitchell: Groundout to third base.
Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0
Top Second Inning:
Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.
- Jones: Reaches first base on a fielding error at third base.
- Hernandez: Grounds into double play; Jones out at second base.
- Stanfield: Lined out to first base.
Score Update: LSU 0, Coastal Carolina 0
Bottom Second Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Pado: Strikeout
- Thorndyke: Strikeout
- Mihos: Solo homer to left field [Coastal Carolina 1, LSU 0].
- Dooley: Strikeout
Score Update: Coastal Carolina 1, LSU 0
Top Third Inning:
Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.
- Dickinson: Single to left center field.
- Braswell: Groundout to the pitcher; SAC bunt; Dickinson advances to second base.
- Curiel: Fly out to left field.
- Frey: Doubled to left field; Dickinson scores from second base [LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1].
- Milam: Popped up to third base.
Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1
Bottom Third Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Sykes: Fly out to right field.
- Bodine: Groundout to the pitcher.
- Alexander: Single to center field.
- Barthol: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 1
Bottom Third Inning:
Jacob Morrison (CCU) pitching.
- Brown:
- Jones:
- Hernandez:
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.