Paul Finebaum Predicts Lane Kiffin's Future Move Amid Decision to Join LSU Football

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of his tenure in Baton Rouge after being hired by the university on Nov. 30.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for the opportunity to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin said after his decision.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Now, after six seasons in the Magnolia State, Kiffin is off to Baton Rouge with the opportunity to build a dynasty with the LSU Tigers, but some national analysts believe the stint could be short-lived.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on Kiffin and his what his future may look like in a recent interview.

“He might still be in LSU, but he’s going to have to win a national championship,” Finebaum said. “But I would think ultimately he’ll move on.

"I don’t know if Lane goes back to the NFL at some point. I think now that Al Davis has been dead and buried for a number of years, I think the reverberations from that are over.”

“I think ultimately he’s just never going to be happy anywhere,” Finebaum added. “But I think he could get a national championship at LSU. Dan, stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Les Miles and Ed Orgeron both won national championships at LSU.

"The two of us could walk in off the street and win a national championship down there. It’s not that hard.”

Now, as Kiffin rejuvenates the LSU Tigers program, all eyes are on what's next in Baton Rouge as he begins the early phases of his tenure.

