LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky (SEC Tournament)

Jay Johnson and Co. face Kentucky with LSU looking to continue their impressive stretch in Hoover.

Zack Nagy

Tigers starting pitcher Luke Holman 38 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Tigers starting pitcher Luke Holman 38 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Thursday, April 4, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
In this story:

The LSU baseball team will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday morning with the chance to continue their hot streak over the last few weeks.

With recent success to close out the regular season, the Tigers punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament with Round 1 concluding on Tuesday.

Led by left-handed pitcher Gage Jump on the mound, the Tigers defeated Georgia 9-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Now, it's set the stage for a Wednesday morning showdown against Kentucky with LSU star Luke Holman set to take the mound for the Tigers.

LSU's Starting Lineup

Kentucky's Starting Lineup

SS Michael Braswell

LF Ryan Waldschmidt

3B Tommy White

2B Emilien Pitre

1B Jared Jones

C Devin Burkes

LF Josh Pearson

DH Nick Lopez

DH Hayden Travinski

3B Mitchell Daly

2B Steven Milam

1B Ryan Nicholson

CF Mac Bingham

CF Nolan McCarthy

RF Ashton Larson

RF James McCoy

C Alex Milazzo

SS Grant Smith

RHP Luke Holman

RHP Travis Smith

What Jay Johnson Said:

“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Travis Smith (Kentucky) pitching

Braswell: Leadoff home-run to left field (LSU 1, Kentucky 0)

White: Groundout to third base

Jones: Groundout to shortstop

Pearson: Walked

Travinski: Walked, Pearson advances to second base

Milam: Hit by pitch. Travinski advances to second base, Pearson advances to third base

Bingham: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 1, Kentucky 0

Bottom First:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Waldschmidt: Walked

Pitre: Groundout, Waldschmidt advances to second base

Burkes: Strikeout

Lopez: Groundout

Score Update: LSU 1, Kentucky 0

Top Second:

Travis Smith (Kentucky) pitching

Larson: Double to right field

*Pitching Change: Robert Hogan enters the game for Travis Smith*

Milazzo: Groundout, Larson advances to third base

Braswell: Groundout, RBI. Larson scores (LSU 2, Kentucky 0)

White: Single through the left side

Jones: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Bottom Second:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Daly: Fouled out to right field

Nicholson: Groundout

McCarthy: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Top Third:

Robert Hogan (Kentucky) pitching

Pearson: Walked

Travinski: Strikeout

Milam: Fly out to left field

Bingham: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Bottom Third:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

McCoy: Strikeout

Smith: Fouled out to first base

Waldschmidt: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Top Fourth:

Robert Hogan (Kentucky) pitching

Larson: Fly out to left field

Milazzo: Strikeout

Braswell: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Bottom Fourth:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Pitre: Walked

Burkes: Fouled out to catcher

Lopez: Groundout, Pitre advances to second base

Daly: Reaches first base on fielding error, Pitre advances to third base

Nicholson: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Top Fifth:

J. Hummel (Kentucky) pitching

White: Popped up to shortstop

Jones: Groundout

Pearson: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Bottom Fifth:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

McCarthy: Hit by pitch

McCoy: Strikeout

Smith: Popped up to third base

Waldschmidt: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Top Sixth:

J. Hummel (Kentucky) pitching

Travinski: Groundout

Milam: Line out

Bingham: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Bottom Sixth:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Pitre: Fly out to left field

Burkes: Strikeout

Lopez: Fly out to left field

Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0

Top Seventh:

Dominic Niman (Kentucky) pitching

Larson: Strikeout

Milazzo: Walked

Braswell: Walked, Milazzo advances to second base

*Pitching Change: Cameron O'Brien enters the game for Dominic Niman*

*Wild Pitch: Braswell advances to second base, Milazzo advances to third base*

White: Intentionally walked, loads the bases

Jones: Grand slam to left field (LSU 6, Kentucky 0)

Pearson: Fly out to left field

Travinski: Solo home-run to left field (LSU 7, Kentucky 0)

Milam: Fly out to centerfield

Score Update: LSU 7, Kentucky 0

Bottom Seventh:

Gavin Guidry (LSU) pitching

Daly: Single to left center

Nicholson: Strikeout

McCarthy: Strikeout

*Wild Pitch: Daly advances to second base*

McCoy: Walk

Smith: Fouled out to catcher

Score Update: LSU 7, Kentucky 0

Top Eighth:

Jake Titus (Kentucky) pitching

Jake Brown (pinch hitting for Bingham): Fly out to left field

Larson: Walked (Paxton Kling enters as a pinch runner)

Milazzo: Single to centerfield, Kling advances to second base

Braswell: Hit by pitch, loads bases

White: Grand slam to right field (LSU 11, Kentucky 0)

Jones: Groundout

Pearson: Fly out to left field

Score Update: LSU 11, Kentucky 0

Bottom Eighth:

Gavin Guidry (LSU) pitching

Waldschmidt: Fouled out to third base

Pitre: Fly out to left field

Burkes: Strikeout

FINAL: LSU 11, Kentucky 0 (Run-Rule)

Other LSU News:

The Bracket: The Full SEC Tournament Bracket, LSU Sneaks In After Impressive Weekend

LSU Football: No. 1 WR in America Dakorien Moore Decommits from LSU

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy

ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 