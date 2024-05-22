Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Kentucky (SEC Tournament)
The LSU baseball team will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday morning with the chance to continue their hot streak over the last few weeks.
With recent success to close out the regular season, the Tigers punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament with Round 1 concluding on Tuesday.
Led by left-handed pitcher Gage Jump on the mound, the Tigers defeated Georgia 9-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Now, it's set the stage for a Wednesday morning showdown against Kentucky with LSU star Luke Holman set to take the mound for the Tigers.
LSU's Starting Lineup
Kentucky's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell
LF Ryan Waldschmidt
3B Tommy White
2B Emilien Pitre
1B Jared Jones
C Devin Burkes
LF Josh Pearson
DH Nick Lopez
DH Hayden Travinski
3B Mitchell Daly
2B Steven Milam
1B Ryan Nicholson
CF Mac Bingham
CF Nolan McCarthy
RF Ashton Larson
RF James McCoy
C Alex Milazzo
SS Grant Smith
RHP Luke Holman
RHP Travis Smith
What Jay Johnson Said:
“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”
LIVE UPDATES:
Top First:
Travis Smith (Kentucky) pitching
Braswell: Leadoff home-run to left field (LSU 1, Kentucky 0)
White: Groundout to third base
Jones: Groundout to shortstop
Pearson: Walked
Travinski: Walked, Pearson advances to second base
Milam: Hit by pitch. Travinski advances to second base, Pearson advances to third base
Bingham: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, Kentucky 0
Bottom First:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Waldschmidt: Walked
Pitre: Groundout, Waldschmidt advances to second base
Burkes: Strikeout
Lopez: Groundout
Score Update: LSU 1, Kentucky 0
Top Second:
Travis Smith (Kentucky) pitching
Larson: Double to right field
*Pitching Change: Robert Hogan enters the game for Travis Smith*
Milazzo: Groundout, Larson advances to third base
Braswell: Groundout, RBI. Larson scores (LSU 2, Kentucky 0)
White: Single through the left side
Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Bottom Second:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Daly: Fouled out to right field
Nicholson: Groundout
McCarthy: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Top Third:
Robert Hogan (Kentucky) pitching
Pearson: Walked
Travinski: Strikeout
Milam: Fly out to left field
Bingham: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Bottom Third:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
McCoy: Strikeout
Smith: Fouled out to first base
Waldschmidt: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Top Fourth:
Robert Hogan (Kentucky) pitching
Larson: Fly out to left field
Milazzo: Strikeout
Braswell: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Bottom Fourth:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Pitre: Walked
Burkes: Fouled out to catcher
Lopez: Groundout, Pitre advances to second base
Daly: Reaches first base on fielding error, Pitre advances to third base
Nicholson: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Top Fifth:
J. Hummel (Kentucky) pitching
White: Popped up to shortstop
Jones: Groundout
Pearson: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Bottom Fifth:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
McCarthy: Hit by pitch
McCoy: Strikeout
Smith: Popped up to third base
Waldschmidt: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Top Sixth:
J. Hummel (Kentucky) pitching
Travinski: Groundout
Milam: Line out
Bingham: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Bottom Sixth:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Pitre: Fly out to left field
Burkes: Strikeout
Lopez: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 2, Kentucky 0
Top Seventh:
Dominic Niman (Kentucky) pitching
Larson: Strikeout
Milazzo: Walked
Braswell: Walked, Milazzo advances to second base
*Pitching Change: Cameron O'Brien enters the game for Dominic Niman*
*Wild Pitch: Braswell advances to second base, Milazzo advances to third base*
White: Intentionally walked, loads the bases
Jones: Grand slam to left field (LSU 6, Kentucky 0)
Pearson: Fly out to left field
Travinski: Solo home-run to left field (LSU 7, Kentucky 0)
Milam: Fly out to centerfield
Score Update: LSU 7, Kentucky 0
Bottom Seventh:
Gavin Guidry (LSU) pitching
Daly: Single to left center
Nicholson: Strikeout
McCarthy: Strikeout
*Wild Pitch: Daly advances to second base*
McCoy: Walk
Smith: Fouled out to catcher
Score Update: LSU 7, Kentucky 0
Top Eighth:
Jake Titus (Kentucky) pitching
Jake Brown (pinch hitting for Bingham): Fly out to left field
Larson: Walked (Paxton Kling enters as a pinch runner)
Milazzo: Single to centerfield, Kling advances to second base
Braswell: Hit by pitch, loads bases
White: Grand slam to right field (LSU 11, Kentucky 0)
Jones: Groundout
Pearson: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 11, Kentucky 0
Bottom Eighth:
Gavin Guidry (LSU) pitching
Waldschmidt: Fouled out to third base
Pitre: Fly out to left field
Burkes: Strikeout
FINAL: LSU 11, Kentucky 0 (Run-Rule)
