Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks Battling for Garrett Nussmeier's Brother

Marcus (Tex.) Flower Mound four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with multiple contenders making their presence felt.

Nussmeier checks in as the No. 10 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in from Southeastern Conference programs ahead of his senior season in the Lone Star State.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, across his prep career.

The Kentucky Wildcats have emerged as a program to watch with Nussmeier developing a relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan over the years when he was with the LSU Tigers.

“We had a good relationship when he was at LSU, and when he moved, nothing really changed,” Nussmeier told Rivals. “We can have fluent conversations about anything, and I’ve known him for a while now.”

NEW: After visiting Lexington, Kentucky is a strong contender for 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier



More SEC programs have kept their foot on the gas with Nussmeier and are trending for visits this spring



Intel: https://t.co/VBlYaOUpZn pic.twitter.com/bwMY3eWm25 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 16, 2026

The younger brother of Garrett Nussmeier, it's clear there is a strong name attached to the coveted signal-caller with schools monitoring his progression closely following a leg injury just months back - where he has now worked back to 100%.

Along with the Kentucky Wildcats, it's the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks that are building momentum for the LSU legacy as his recruitment takes off.

4-star QB Colton Nussmeier is back to 100% health and SEC schools are circling, @samspiegs reports 👀



Kentucky made a strong impression during his visit. Georgia and Arkansas are turning up the heat with spring visits planned.



Details: https://t.co/q7GDru1zdy pic.twitter.com/NlOmYmnUVa — Rivals (@Rivals) March 16, 2026

For the Bayou Bengals, the program holds a commitment from a quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian signal-caller Peyton Houston pledged to the program as his rise continues this offseason.

With Houston in the mix, the Tigers have taken a foot off the gas for Nussmeier, but it's clear SEC schools galore are battling for the dynamic southpaw.

"Gunslinging southpaw with a great football pedigree, verified pushing 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. Made the most of his first season as a starter as a sophomore, throwing for 1,939 yards and a 16 to 3 TD/INT ratio," 247Sports wrote.

"Plays with noticeable swagger and will make some high-level anticipatory throws into tight windows. Can attack the quick game like few others in the class thanks to his buttoned-up lower body mechanics and processing power. Has shown the ability to make plays happen off schedule, but must continue to improve sack avoidance if he's going to reach his ceiling.

"Sophomore varsity basketball highlights, including a game-winning buzzer-beater against a Texas 6A Top 10 team, give plenty of promise in regards to long-term athletic projection. Should be viewed as one of the higher-floor QB prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle at this juncture."

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