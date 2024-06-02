Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (Chapel Hill Regional Championship)
No. 2 seed LSU remains alive in the Chapel Hill Regional after taking down Wofford 13-6 in Sunday afternoon's elimination game.
With their backs against the wall after trailing 5-0 in the first inning, Jay Johnson and his program rallied back while piecing together a 20+ hit game.
Now, all attention shifts to LSU taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels once again in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship.
If North Carolina wins Sunday’s game, the Tar Heels are the Regional Champions. If LSU wins Sunday’s nightcap, it would face North Carolina again on Monday in a winner-take-all Regional Championship game at a time to be announced.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Chapel Hill:
LSU's Starting Lineup
North Carolina's Starting Lineup
3B Tommy White
CF Vance Honeycutt
2B Steven Milam
LF Casey Cook
1B Jared Jones
1B Parks Harber
LF Josh Pearson
RF Anthony Donofrio
SS Michael Braswell
DH Alberto Osuna
C Brady Neal
C Luke Stevenson
DH Hayden Travinski
3B Gavin Gallaher
CF Jake Brown
2B Alex Madera
RF Ashton Larson
SS Colby Wilkerson
RHP Thatcher Hurd
RHP Aidan Haugh
What Jay Johnson Said:
“This is a little more than what we did in Hoover, but it’s the format,” Johnson said on Saturday night. “We knew that going in. That’s why we threw Gage yesterday and Luke [Saturday], so that we didn’t have to do that. It’s my first time in four years I haven’t been sitting on 2-0, but the best wins I’ve had in my career, including Omaha last year, came in elimination games. I have full confidence in our team we will execute. Our goal isn’t just to get out of here now. Our goal is to have the best day we’ve had as a team tomorrow.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
Top First:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Honeycutt: Fly out to center field
Cook: Fly out to center field
Harber: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Bottom First:
Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching
White: Groundout to shortstop
Milam: Strikeout
Jones: Walked
Pearson: Two-run homer to right field (LSU 2, North Carolina 0)
Braswell: Fouled out to catcher
Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0
Top Second:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Donofrio: Fly out to left field
Osuna: Strikeout
Stevenson: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0
Bottom Second:
Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching
Neal: Single to right field
Travinski: Strikeout
Brown: Groundout to pitcher, Neal advances to second base
Larson: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0
Top Third:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Gallaher: Strikeout
Madera: Groundout to second base
Wilkerson: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0
Bottom Third:
Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching
White: Groundout to third base
Milam: Single up the middle
Jones: Walked, Milam advances to second base
Pearson: Fly out to right field
Braswell: RBI single to right field, Milam scores. Jones advances to third base (LSU 3, North Carolina 0)
Neal: Fouled out to third base
Score Update: LSU 3, North Carolina 0
Top Fourth:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Honeycutt: Strikeout
Cook: Groundout to first base
Harber: Double down the right field line
Donofrio: RBI single to right field scores Harber (LSU 3, North Carolina 1)
Osuna: Single to left field, Donofrio advances to second base
Stevenson: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 3, North Carolina 1
Bottom Fourth:
Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching
Travinski: Single to center field, advances to second base on error
Brown:
Larson:
Other LSU News:
What He Said: Jay Johnson Reacts to LSU's Loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill
The Bracket: The Updated Chapel Hill Regional Bracket, LSU Set to Face North Carolina
The Betting Odds: What are LSU's Chances of Winning the College World Series?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.