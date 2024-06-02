LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (Chapel Hill Regional Championship)

The Tigers remain alive in Chapel Hill, square off against the Tar Heels in the Regional Championship.

Zack Nagy

No. 2 seed LSU remains alive in the Chapel Hill Regional after taking down Wofford 13-6 in Sunday afternoon's elimination game.

With their backs against the wall after trailing 5-0 in the first inning, Jay Johnson and his program rallied back while piecing together a 20+ hit game.

Now, all attention shifts to LSU taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels once again in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship.

If North Carolina wins Sunday’s game, the Tar Heels are the Regional Champions. If LSU wins Sunday’s nightcap, it would face North Carolina again on Monday in a winner-take-all Regional Championship game at a time to be announced.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Chapel Hill:

LSU's Starting Lineup

North Carolina's Starting Lineup

3B Tommy White

CF Vance Honeycutt

2B Steven Milam

LF Casey Cook

1B Jared Jones

1B Parks Harber

LF Josh Pearson

RF Anthony Donofrio

SS Michael Braswell

DH Alberto Osuna

C Brady Neal

C Luke Stevenson

DH Hayden Travinski

3B Gavin Gallaher

CF Jake Brown

2B Alex Madera

RF Ashton Larson

SS Colby Wilkerson

RHP Thatcher Hurd

RHP Aidan Haugh

What Jay Johnson Said:

“This is a little more than what we did in Hoover, but it’s the format,” Johnson said on Saturday night. “We knew that going in. That’s why we threw Gage yesterday and Luke [Saturday], so that we didn’t have to do that. It’s my first time in four years I haven’t been sitting on 2-0, but the best wins I’ve had in my career, including Omaha last year, came in elimination games. I have full confidence in our team we will execute. Our goal isn’t just to get out of here now. Our goal is to have the best day we’ve had as a team tomorrow.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Honeycutt: Fly out to center field

Cook: Fly out to center field

Harber: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Bottom First:

Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching

White: Groundout to shortstop

Milam: Strikeout

Jones: Walked

Pearson: Two-run homer to right field (LSU 2, North Carolina 0)

Braswell: Fouled out to catcher

Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0

Top Second:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Donofrio: Fly out to left field

Osuna: Strikeout

Stevenson: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0

Bottom Second:

Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching

Neal: Single to right field

Travinski: Strikeout

Brown: Groundout to pitcher, Neal advances to second base

Larson: Fly out to left field

Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0

Top Third:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Gallaher: Strikeout

Madera: Groundout to second base

Wilkerson: Fly out to left field

Score Update: LSU 2, North Carolina 0

Bottom Third:

Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching

White: Groundout to third base

Milam: Single up the middle

Jones: Walked, Milam advances to second base

Pearson: Fly out to right field

Braswell: RBI single to right field, Milam scores. Jones advances to third base (LSU 3, North Carolina 0)

Neal: Fouled out to third base

Score Update: LSU 3, North Carolina 0

Top Fourth:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Honeycutt: Strikeout

Cook: Groundout to first base

Harber: Double down the right field line

Donofrio: RBI single to right field scores Harber (LSU 3, North Carolina 1)

Osuna: Single to left field, Donofrio advances to second base

Stevenson: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 3, North Carolina 1

Bottom Fourth:

Aidan Haugh (UNC) pitching

Travinski: Single to center field, advances to second base on error

Brown:

Larson:

