The Betting Odds: LSU Baseball's Odds To Win The 2024 College World Series
The defending National Champion LSU Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament with an opportunity to make a statement once again.
Jay Johnson and Co. will head to Chapel Hill this weekend for the North Carolina Regional, and with their ticket punched to the tournament, the betting odds have been released.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers currently have the third-best odds at winning the College World Series at +900.
The two programs with better odds to take home some hardware are the Texas A&M Aggies (+500) and the Tennessee Volunteers (+600).
Despite LSU heading to the North Carolina Regional, and the Tar Heels receiving the No. 4 overall seed from the NCAA, the home team currently has the eighth shortest betting odds to win it all.
UNC is hovering around +1600 to win the College World Series, according to most sports books.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson is confident in his program as they gear up to hit the road later this week. Despite a lack of unfamiliarity with the region, he voiced his excitement for the next few days.
“I’m not familiar, but this is my favorite day of the year, honestly. I’m very proud of our team for being in the NCAA Tournament and I can’t wait to dive in and look at three other teams in the regional," Johnson said on Monday. "I believe Carolina won the ACC, Wofford won the conference tournament, playing seven games last week to win it. Congratulations to Long Island, I don’t know much about them, but the enthusiasm they had when their name was announced always stands out to me as a mid-major from a one-bid league. We’re playing three championship teams and that’s awesome.”
Step 1 is getting out of the Regional this weekend. It's a long journey ahead for the program as they search for back-to-back National Championships and the first phase will be this weekend in Chapel Hill.
“I have not played at UNC. Matter of fact, when we played Wake Forest last year, it’s the only time I’ve played an ACC team since my very first game as a head coach at Nevada when we played Boston College," Johnson said. "I have great respect for their program. Kind of like LSU, they had a long stretch with Omaha trips. They’re one of the best brands in the sport, so I think it’s awesome.”
It's no secret LSU has all the momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, the Tigers had won seven straight contests and four out of their last five SEC series.
Now, all attention shifts to this weekend in Chapel Hill with Johnson impressed with his squad and the momentum they have heading into Regionals.
“It’s so day to day. What I do like about our team is we have a mindset and belief that is stronger than its been. They had to win to earn it and they did – they won a lot. Having 40 wins before the NCAA Tournament starts is a good accomplishment," Johnson said. "We have a brand of baseball now and an identity with good starting pitching and the real positive of the SEC tournament is I know we gave up a lot of runs, but when we needed to get zeros in the back half against South Carolina we absolutely did.
"Then [Sunday's SEC Championship], that’s No. 1. Those first four guys are all major leaguers and we held them to four runs and had a chance to win the game. The pitching dynamic is good and the bats have gotten better. Our defense has gotten better. We have an identity and we have confidence and that’s what makes us tough to play.”
LSU will gear up for this weekend's North Carolina Regional where they will be joined by the Tar Heels, Wofford and Long Island University with a chance to punch their ticket to Super Regionals.
The defending National Champions will play Game 1 this weekend against No. 3 seeded Wofford at 11a.m.
