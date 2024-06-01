The Bracket: The Updated Chapel Hill Regional Bracket, LSU Set to Face North Carolina
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball team rallied back on Friday to capture an impressive victory in their NCAA Tournament opener against Wofford.
With their backs against the wall, the Tigers launched three homers late with Steve Milam coming up as the hero once again.
Milam smacked a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Terriers to get things started in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Now, all attention shifts to the winner's bracket matchup between LSU and North Carolina.
In a thrilling game between the Tar Heels and Long Island, North Carolina came back to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth on a grand slam.
It'll be the defending National Champion LSU Tigers vs. the Tar Heels in Saturday's winner's bracket showdown while Wofford and Long Island will face off in an elimination game first.
For LSU head coach Jay Johnson, he's been impressed with his program's ability to come from behind and remain alive:
"It's just who we are now. We got cut, we got blistered, we got bloodied, we got punched in the gut. It felt like 50 times in the first five weeks of the SEC play,"Johnson said on Friday. "But we got out of the hospital and this is who we are now.”
Here's a look into the updated North Carolina Regional Bracket:
The Updated Chapel Hill Regional Bracket:
Friday’s Games
No. 2 LSU 4, No. 3 Wofford 3
No. 1 North Carolina 11, No. 4 Long Island 8
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 Wofford (41–19; Cowan 9–2, 3.55 ERA) vs. No. 4 Long Island (33–24): 11am CT (loser eliminated) on ESPN+
No. 2 LSU (41–21; Holman 9–3, 2.54 ERA) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (43–13; Sprague 3–1, 4.02 ERA): 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2
Sunday’s Games
UNC-LSU loser vs. Wofford-Long Island winner, 11am CT (loser eliminated)
UNC-LSU winner vs. winner of Sunday afternoon game, 5 p.m. CT
Monday’s game (If necessary)
Rematch of Sunday’s second game for regional title if both teams have one loss, TBA
The updated graphic via LSU Baseball:
