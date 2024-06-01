Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program return to Boshamer Stadium on Saturday evening with a showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels locked in.
The Tigers will face the No. 1 seeded Tar Heels with both teams looking to punch their ticket to the Chapel Hill Regional Championship.
After a thrilling Day 1 of Regional play, LSU and North Carolina both came out victorious after walk-off homers against their Friday foes.
Now, all attention shifts to Saturday's anticipated matchup between the top two seeds in the Regional.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Saturday in Chapel Hill:
LSU's Starting Lineup
North Carolina's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell
CF Vance Honeycutt
3B Tommy White
LF Casey Cook
1B Jared Jones
1B Parks Harber
LF Josh Pearson
RF Anthony Donofrio
DH Hayden Travinski
DH Alberto Osuna
2B Steven Milam
C Luke Stevenson
RF Ashton Larson
3B Gavin Gallaher
C Alex Milazzo
2B Alex Madera
CF Jake Brown
SS Colby Wilkerson
RHP Luke Holan
LHP Shea Sprague
What Jay Johnson Said:
"It's just who we are now. We got cut, we got blistered, we got bloodied, we got punched in the gut. It felt like 50 times in the first five weeks of the SEC play," Johnson said on Friday. "But we got out of the hospital and this is who we are now.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
Top First:
Shea Sprague (UNC) pitching
Braswell: Strikeout
White: Single to left field
Jones: Strikeout
Pearson: Single to the pitcher, White advances to second base
Travinski: Reaches first base on fielders choice, White out at third base
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Bottom First:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Honeycutt: Strikeout
Cook: Fly out to right field
Harber: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Top Second:
Shea Sprague (North Carolina) pitching
Milam: Groundout to shortstop
Larson: Hit by pitch
Milazzo: Single to left field, Larson advances to second base
Brown: Grounds into double play, Milazzo out at second base. Call is reviewed and upheld.
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Bottom Second:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Donofrio: Strikeout
Osuna: Fly out to right field
Stevenson: Single to third base
Gallaher: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Top Third:
Shea Sprague (UNC) pitching
Braswell: Groundout to third base
White: Groundout to third base
Jones: Walked
Pearson: Groundout to first base
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Bottom Third:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Madera: Groundout to second base
Wilkerson: Walked
Honeycutt: Strikeout
Cook: Single up the middle, Wilkerson advances to second base
Harber: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Top Fourth:
Shea Spargue (UNC) pitching
Travinski: Fly out to right field
Milam: Fly out to center field
Larson: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0
Bottom Fourth:
Luke Holman (LSU) pitching
Donofrio:
Osuna:
Stevenson:
Other LSU News:
The Bracket: The Updated Chapel Hill Regional Bracket, LSU Set to Face North Carolina
The Betting Odds: What are LSU's Chances of Winning the College World Series?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.