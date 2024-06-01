LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

Luke Holman takes the mound for the reigning National Champions, look to punch ticket to Regional Championship.

Zack Nagy

Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program return to Boshamer Stadium on Saturday evening with a showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels locked in.

The Tigers will face the No. 1 seeded Tar Heels with both teams looking to punch their ticket to the Chapel Hill Regional Championship.

After a thrilling Day 1 of Regional play, LSU and North Carolina both came out victorious after walk-off homers against their Friday foes.

Now, all attention shifts to Saturday's anticipated matchup between the top two seeds in the Regional.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Saturday in Chapel Hill:

LSU's Starting Lineup

North Carolina's Starting Lineup

SS Michael Braswell

CF Vance Honeycutt

3B Tommy White

LF Casey Cook

1B Jared Jones

1B Parks Harber

LF Josh Pearson

RF Anthony Donofrio

DH Hayden Travinski

DH Alberto Osuna

2B Steven Milam

C Luke Stevenson

RF Ashton Larson

3B Gavin Gallaher

C Alex Milazzo

2B Alex Madera

CF Jake Brown

SS Colby Wilkerson

RHP Luke Holan

LHP Shea Sprague

What Jay Johnson Said:

"It's just who we are now. We got cut, we got blistered, we got bloodied, we got punched in the gut. It felt like 50 times in the first five weeks of the SEC play," Johnson said on Friday. "But we got out of the hospital and this is who we are now.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Shea Sprague (UNC) pitching

Braswell: Strikeout

White: Single to left field

Jones: Strikeout

Pearson: Single to the pitcher, White advances to second base

Travinski: Reaches first base on fielders choice, White out at third base

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Bottom First:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Honeycutt: Strikeout

Cook: Fly out to right field

Harber: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Top Second:

Shea Sprague (North Carolina) pitching

Milam: Groundout to shortstop

Larson: Hit by pitch

Milazzo: Single to left field, Larson advances to second base

Brown: Grounds into double play, Milazzo out at second base. Call is reviewed and upheld.

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Bottom Second:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Donofrio: Strikeout

Osuna: Fly out to right field

Stevenson: Single to third base

Gallaher: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Top Third:

Shea Sprague (UNC) pitching

Braswell: Groundout to third base

White: Groundout to third base

Jones: Walked

Pearson: Groundout to first base

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Bottom Third:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Madera: Groundout to second base

Wilkerson: Walked

Honeycutt: Strikeout

Cook: Single up the middle, Wilkerson advances to second base

Harber: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Top Fourth:

Shea Spargue (UNC) pitching

Travinski: Fly out to right field

Milam: Fly out to center field

Larson: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, North Carolina 0

Bottom Fourth:

Luke Holman (LSU) pitching

Donofrio:

Osuna:

Stevenson:

