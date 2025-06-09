Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia in Game 2 of Baton Rouge Super Regional
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
First pitch is set for 7:56 p.m. CT.
LSU will send right-hander Anthony Eyanson to the mound on Sunday with the Tigers one win away from punching their ticket to the College World Series.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Sunday in Baton Rouge:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“West Virginia is a championship-level team with a lot of very talented and experienced players, and they will present a number of challenges for our team. Our players gained a lot of confidence from enjoying success in the high-stakes environment last week’s regional provided.
"They responded in an appropriate fashion last week when faced with adversity, and that should give them great confidence. The most important factor is how we play, and when we play in character, we can be very good.”
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
West Virginia Mountaineers
LF Derek Curiel
3B Armani Guzman
DH Ethan Frey
C Logan Sauve
SS Steven Milam
LF Kyle West
RF Jake Brown
DH Sam White
1B Jared Jones
2B Gavin Kelly
2B Danny Dickinson
CF Skylar King
3B Tanner Reaves
RF Jace Rinehart
C Luis Hernandez
1B Ben Lumsden
CF Chris Stanfield
SS Brodie Kresser
RHP Anthony Eyanson
RHP Jack Kartsonas
Pregame Notes: Tigers to Know
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 135, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.97). He is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (2.50) and wins (10), No. 3 in the league in strikeouts (135), No. 3 in innings pitched (93.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.209).
• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers [Game 2]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
RHP Jack Kartsonas (WVU) pitching.
- Curiel: Leadoff double to left center.
- Frey: Fly out to center field. Curiel advances to third base.
- Milam: Walked
- Brown: Reaches first base on a fielder's choice. Milam out at second base. Curiel scores from third base. [LSU 1, WVU 0]
- Jones: Single to left field; Brown advances to second base.
- Dickinson: Fly out to right field.
Score Update: LSU 1, West Virginia 0
Bottom First Inning:
Anthony Eyanson (LSU) pitching.
- Guzman: Strikeout
- Sauve: Strikeout
- West: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, West Virginia 0
Top Second Inning:
Jack Kartsonas (WVU) pitching.
- Reaves: Groundout to shortstop.
- Hernandez: Lined out to shortstop.
- Stanfield: Walked
- Curiel: Walked. Stanfield advances to second base.
- Frey: Walked [bases loaded].
- Milam:
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.