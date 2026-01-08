Former LSU Football Wide Receiver TaRon Francis Reveals Transfer Portal Destination

LSU Tigers wide receiver TaRon Francis is heading to Morgantown after revealing a commitment to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday.

Francis is coming off of his lone season with the Bayou Bengals after signing with the program in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 pass-catcher in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder played in four regular season games and the program's Texas Bowl clash against Houston, but did not record any stats after redshirting in his freshman season at LSU.

Now, after one year in Baton Rouge, Francis has made his move where he will reunite with his high school quarterback, John "Hollywood" Johnson, with the Mountaineers after he signed with the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Francis adds to the mass exodus at LSU with the program seeing over 30 players enter the Transfer Portal once Lane Kiffin was hired by the program on Nov. 30.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

The Departures [32]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

- CJ Jackson: EDGE

