Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Wofford (Elimination Game)
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program return to Boshamer Stadium on Sunday in a "win or go home" showdown against the Wofford Terriers.
LSU defeated Wofford on Friday afternoon after freshman second baseman Steven Milam launched a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Now, it's a familiar foe on Sunday with no room for error from either program.
The winner of the LSU-Wofford regional elimination game will meet North Carolina at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET Sunday.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Chapel Hill:
LSU's Starting Lineup
Wofford's Starting Lineup
3B Tommy White
CF Marshall Toole
2B Steven Milam
3B Dixon Black
1B Jared Jones
2B Brice Martinez
LF Josh Pearson
C Daniel Jackson
SS Michael Braswell III
RF David Wiley
RF Ashton Larson
1B Tyler Hare
DH Hayden Travinski
DH Lucas Manning
CF Jake Brown
LF Andrew Mannelly
C Alex Milazzo
SS Jack Renwick
LHP Nate Ackenhausen
RHP Camden Wicker
What Jay Johnson Said:
“I know that Wofford played seven games to win their conference tournament, so it’s a team that has a lot of toughness to it. That’s an impressive accomplishment … What I like about our team is we have a mindset relative to confidence and belief that is stronger than it’s been all season. Our players had to win to earn it, and they did; they’ve won a lot lately. Having 40 wins before the NCAA Tournament starts, that’s a good accomplishment. I think we have a brand of baseball now where the pitching dynamic is good, and the at-bats have certainly gotten better. I feel like we have an identity and we have the confidence, and that’s what makes us tough to play.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
Top First:
Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching
White: Strikeout
Milam: Fly out to right field
Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, Wofford 0
Bottom First:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
Toole: Single to left field
Black: Strikeout
Martinez: Single, bunt. Toole advances to second base
Jackson: RBI single scores Toole. Martinez advances to third base (Wofford 1, LSU 0)
Wiley: Reaches first base on fielders choice, SAC bunt. Martinez scores. Jackson advances to second base (Wofford 2, LSU 0)
Hare: Strikeout
Manning: Walked, loads the bases
*Pitching Change: Griffin Herring replaces Nate Ackenhausen*
Mannelly: Reaches first base on catchers interference. Jackson scores (Wofford 3, LSU 0)
Renwick: RBI double to left field scores Manning and Wiley. Mannelly advances to third base. (Wofford 5, LSU 0)
Toole: Fly out to left field
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 0
Top Second:
Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching
Pearson: Double down right field line
*Wild Pitch: Pearson advances to third base*
Braswell: Fly out to center field, SAC fly. Perarson scores (Wofford 5, LSU1)
Larson: Single to left field, advances to second base on a balk
Travinski: Strikeout
Brown: RBI single scores Larson (Wofford 5, LSU 2)
*Picked Off: Brown picked off at first base to end the inning with Milazzo at-bat*
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2
Bottom Second:
Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching
Black: Strikeout
Martinez: Fly out to center field
Jackson: Strikeout
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2
Top Third:
Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching
Milazzo: Groundout to shortstop
White: Single to shortstop
Milam: Strikeout
Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2
Bottom Third:
Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching
Wiley: Fly out to left field
Hare: Groundout to second base
Manning: Strikeout
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2
Top Fourth:
Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching
Pearson: Strikeout
Braswell: Single to left field
*Wild Pitch: Braswell advances to second base*
Larson: RBI single scores Braswell (Wofford 5, LSU 3)
Neal (pinch hitting for Travinski): Fly out to center field
Brown: Single through the right side, Larson advances to second base
Milazzo: Reaches on fielders choice, Brown out at second base
Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 3
Bottom Fourth:
Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching
Mannelly: Single through left side
Renwick: Fly out to center field
Toole: Single to right field, Mannelly advances to third base
Black: Fly out to right field, SAC fly. RBI. Mannelly scores from third base (Wofford 6, LSU 3)
Martinez: Strikeout
Score Update: Wofford 6, LSU 3
Top Fifth:
Kenny Michaels (Wofford) pitching
White: Fly out to left field
Milam: Groundout to pitcher
Jones: Single to left field
Pearson: Two-run homer to right field (Wofford 6, LSU 5)
Braswell: Single to left field
Larson: Walked, Braswell advances to second base
Neal: RBI single up the middle scores Braswell. Larson advances to third base (LSU 6, Wofford 6)
Brown: Groundout to catcher, bunt
Score Update: LSU 6, Wofford 6
Bottom Fifth:
Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching
Jackson: Groundout to shortstop
Wiley: Strikeout
Hare: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 6, Wofford 6
Top Sixth:
Kenny Michaels (Wofford) pitching
