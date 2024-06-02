LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Wofford (Elimination Game)

The Tigers will take on Wofford on Sunday afternoon, enter "win or go home" mode.

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; LSU Tigers infielder Jared Jones (22) jogs the bases after his solo home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program return to Boshamer Stadium on Sunday in a "win or go home" showdown against the Wofford Terriers.

LSU defeated Wofford on Friday afternoon after freshman second baseman Steven Milam launched a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Now, it's a familiar foe on Sunday with no room for error from either program.

The winner of the LSU-Wofford regional elimination game will meet North Carolina at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Chapel Hill:

LSU's Starting Lineup

Wofford's Starting Lineup

3B Tommy White

CF Marshall Toole

2B Steven Milam

3B Dixon Black

1B Jared Jones

2B Brice Martinez

LF Josh Pearson

C Daniel Jackson

SS Michael Braswell III

RF David Wiley

RF Ashton Larson

1B Tyler Hare

DH Hayden Travinski

DH Lucas Manning

CF Jake Brown

LF Andrew Mannelly

C Alex Milazzo

SS Jack Renwick

LHP Nate Ackenhausen

RHP Camden Wicker

What Jay Johnson Said:

“I know that Wofford played seven games to win their conference tournament, so it’s a team that has a lot of toughness to it. That’s an impressive accomplishment … What I like about our team is we have a mindset relative to confidence and belief that is stronger than it’s been all season. Our players had to win to earn it, and they did; they’ve won a lot lately. Having 40 wins before the NCAA Tournament starts, that’s a good accomplishment. I think we have a brand of baseball now where the pitching dynamic is good, and the at-bats have certainly gotten better. I feel like we have an identity and we have the confidence, and that’s what makes us tough to play.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching

White: Strikeout

Milam: Fly out to right field

Jones: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, Wofford 0

Bottom First:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

Toole: Single to left field

Black: Strikeout

Martinez: Single, bunt. Toole advances to second base

Jackson: RBI single scores Toole. Martinez advances to third base (Wofford 1, LSU 0)

Wiley: Reaches first base on fielders choice, SAC bunt. Martinez scores. Jackson advances to second base (Wofford 2, LSU 0)

Hare: Strikeout

Manning: Walked, loads the bases

*Pitching Change: Griffin Herring replaces Nate Ackenhausen*

Mannelly: Reaches first base on catchers interference. Jackson scores (Wofford 3, LSU 0)

Renwick: RBI double to left field scores Manning and Wiley. Mannelly advances to third base. (Wofford 5, LSU 0)

Toole: Fly out to left field

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 0

Top Second:

Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching

Pearson: Double down right field line

*Wild Pitch: Pearson advances to third base*

Braswell: Fly out to center field, SAC fly. Perarson scores (Wofford 5, LSU1)

Larson: Single to left field, advances to second base on a balk

Travinski: Strikeout

Brown: RBI single scores Larson (Wofford 5, LSU 2)

*Picked Off: Brown picked off at first base to end the inning with Milazzo at-bat*

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2

Bottom Second:

Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching

Black: Strikeout

Martinez: Fly out to center field

Jackson: Strikeout

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2

Top Third:

Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching

Milazzo: Groundout to shortstop

White: Single to shortstop

Milam: Strikeout

Jones: Strikeout

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2

Bottom Third:

Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching

Wiley: Fly out to left field

Hare: Groundout to second base

Manning: Strikeout

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 2

Top Fourth:

Camden Wicker (Wofford) pitching

Pearson: Strikeout

Braswell: Single to left field

*Wild Pitch: Braswell advances to second base*

Larson: RBI single scores Braswell (Wofford 5, LSU 3)

Neal (pinch hitting for Travinski): Fly out to center field

Brown: Single through the right side, Larson advances to second base

Milazzo: Reaches on fielders choice, Brown out at second base

Score Update: Wofford 5, LSU 3

Bottom Fourth:

Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching

Mannelly: Single through left side

Renwick: Fly out to center field

Toole: Single to right field, Mannelly advances to third base

Black: Fly out to right field, SAC fly. RBI. Mannelly scores from third base (Wofford 6, LSU 3)

Martinez: Strikeout

Score Update: Wofford 6, LSU 3

Top Fifth:

Kenny Michaels (Wofford) pitching

White: Fly out to left field

Milam: Groundout to pitcher

Jones: Single to left field

Pearson: Two-run homer to right field (Wofford 6, LSU 5)

Braswell: Single to left field

Larson: Walked, Braswell advances to second base

Neal: RBI single up the middle scores Braswell. Larson advances to third base (LSU 6, Wofford 6)

Brown: Groundout to catcher, bunt

Score Update: LSU 6, Wofford 6

Bottom Fifth:

Griffin Herring (LSU) pitching

Jackson: Groundout to shortstop

Wiley: Strikeout

Hare: Fly out to left field

Score Update: LSU 6, Wofford 6

Top Sixth:

Kenny Michaels (Wofford) pitching

Milazzo:

White:

Milam:

