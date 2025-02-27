Live Updates: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist Patriots on Wednesday Night
Jay Johnson and the No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road to the Lone Star State for a midweek showdown against the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Wednesday night.
Johnson and Co. will face off against their first true test in Arlington (Tex.) at Globe Life Field with the Tigers eyeing victory No. 8 on the season.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Wednesday night in Texas:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“I always like to have a team like DBU on our schedule, because you can just book them for 45 wins every year, and that helps our RPI. They’re a team that’s really well-coached, and it’s a team that hopefully we will play in a super-regional type atmosphere, or in Omaha.
"We want to get tested that way – they have big arms and big bats, and they will present a huge challenge for us.”
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – Jr. LH Conner Ware (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 SO)
DBU – Jr. RH Ryan Borberg (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 0 BB, 4 SO)
LSU Tigers
Dallas Baptist Patriots
LF Derek Curiel
CF Nathan Humphreys
1B Jared Jones
3B Michael Dattalo
DH Ashton Larson
LF Tom Poole
2B Daniel Dickinson
C Grant Jay
SS Steven Milam
1B Chayton Krauss
C Luis Hernandez
RF Joey Nerat
RF Jake Brown
DH Jake Bennett
3B Michael Braswell III
2B Mason Swinney
CF Chris Stanfield
SS Luke Heefner
LHP Conner Ware
RHP Ryan Borberg
Pregame Notes:
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is batting .444 (8-for-18) in the Tigers’ last five games with one double, one homer, nine RBI and five runs while recording a .522 on-base percentage … Jones was 3-for-5 in last Saturday’s 12-1 win over Omaha with a double, one run scored and five RBI, and he was 2-for-2 in Monday’s win over Nicholls with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.
• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is hitting .444 (8-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, four BI and six runs … Curiel was 3-for-3 in LSU’s Feb. 18 win over Southern with three RBI and two runs scored … Curiel is hitting a team-high .414 (12-for-29) this season with one double, one homer, eight runs and seven RBI.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
Ryan Borberg (DBU) pitching.
- Curiel: Walked
- Jones: RBI double to right center scores Curiel [LSU 1, DBU 0]
- Larson: Strikeout
- Dickinson: Groundout to shortstop
- Milam: Groundout to first base
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Bottom First Inning:
Conner Ware (LSU) pitching.
- Humphreys: Strikeout
- Dattalo: Groundout to shortstop
- Poole: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Top Second Inning:
Ryan Borberg (DBU) pitching.
- Hernandez: Fly out to left field
- Brown: Double down the right field line
- Braswell III: Reaches first base on a fielders choice; Brown tagged out at third base
- Stanfield: Fly out to right field
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Bottom Second Inning:
Conner Ware (LSU) pitching.
- Jay: Strikeout
- Krauss: Groundout to second base
- Nerat: Fly out to center field
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Top Third Inning:
Ryan Borberg (DBU) pitching.
- Curiel: Fly out to left field
- Jones: Strikeout
- Larson: Fly out to left field
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Bottom Third Inning:
Conner Ware (LSU) pitching.
- Bennett: Groundout to shortstop
- Swinney: Fly out to right field
- Heefner: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Top Fourth Inning:
Ryan Borberg (DBU) pitching.
- Dickinson: Single to left field
- Milam: Fly out to right field
- Hernandez: Reaches first base on a fielders choice; Dickinson out at second base
- Brown: Single to center field, Hernandez advances to third base
- Braswell III: Strikeout; Hernandez tagged out stealing home plate
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Bottom Fourth Inning:
Conner Ware (LSU) pitching.
- Humphreys: Strikeout
- Dattalo: Fly out to right field
- Poole: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, DBU 0
Top Fifth Inning:
Liam Watt (DBU) pitching.
- Stanfield: Groundout to third base
- Curiel: Walked
- Jones: Single up the middle; Curiel advances to third base
- Frey [pinch hitting for Larson]: RBI double to left center scores Curiel [LSU 2, DBU 0]
- Dickinson:
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.