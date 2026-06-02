LSU Baseball’s 2026 MLB Draft Board

For college baseball programs, the MLB Draft is a stressful time of year.

It’s made tough by decisions from draft-eligible players and high school recruits alike. For top programs like LSU, July has a lurking anxiety of losing your best players and recruits.

Top-150 high school commits are rare to see on college campuses, so for LSU, its nine high-ranked commits will be hard to bring in.

LSU is hoping for a host of players to come back and to campus in 2027.

Jake Brown

Jake Brown 7, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anytime a program can get a first-three round projected senior back to campus is a huge deal.

But for LSU, getting Jake Brown back would be a major step towards building a championship roster in 2027.

After a breakout junior campaign that ended early, a chance to have at least 56 games of that same kind of baseball could take his second-round projection to a first-round one.

Steven Milam

Steven Milam 4, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steven Milam is in the same boat as Brown.

A senior, especially as strong defensively as Milam, will be season changing addition for LSU.

If Milam hears his name in a spot where he’s comfortable leaving LSU, the Tigers will need an experienced shortstop out of the transfer portal.

Milam’s presence in the field brings peace to LSU’s defensive efforts, especially after a weak defensive season like 2026.

The wish is for LSU to have Milam back in 2027.

High School Commits

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU has 24 high school signees in the 2026 class. Head coach Jay Johnson believes at least six will get drafted and signed in July.

The Tigers have eight of ESPN’s top-100 prospects in their recruiting class this offseason. Those are hard players to land on campus, including three potential first and second-round picks.

As Johnson aims to take his program back to more original ways that college baseball programs were built before the transfer portal came around.

He wants more continuity in the program. He wants to build his teams from the players within the clubhouse and develop them throughout their collegiate careers.

Johnson won’t abandon the portal. He’ll still be very active in it. But the large recruiting class is a product of wanting to fill his program out with high-upside freshmen.

It’ll take time to develop some of them, but Johnson and his staff are elite at doing just that.

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