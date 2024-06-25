LSU Baseball: Former Prized Infielder Austen Roellig Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU infielder Austen Roellig made the decision to depart Baton Rouge after just one season with Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers, he announced in early June.
The decision came after redshirting during year one with the program, and now after a short stint in the Transfer Portal, Roellig has revealed his transfer destination: Utah.
Roellig, a California native, will make his way closer to home and join the Utah Utes for the 2025 season after making his announcement last week.
He was rated as the No. 11 shortstop in California and the No. 37 overall prospect in the state that continues producing elite-level players on the diamond.
Roellig posted a .357 career batting average in four seasons at Etiwanda High School with 100 base hits, 25 doubles, one triple, four homers, 93 runs, 47 RBI and a .449 on-base percentage
After his junior season, Roellig underwent Tommy John surgery and returned after intensive rehab to play in 27 games in 2023 for Etiwanda High during his senior campaign.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Utah where Roellig will enroll this summer and begin his journey with his new program.
The LSU Departures (12):
MJ Seo: Right-Handed Pitcher
Seo, a coveted recruit out of high school, was the No. 2 ranked shortstop in Texas and the No. 16 overall player in the Lone Star State.
Once enrolled at LSU, Seo shifted focus as a full-time pitcher, but suffered an injury during fall ball in 2023. A player who's fastball has reached 96mph, the youngster will now search for a new home to continue his playing career.
The highly regarded prospect remained sidelined and didn't see playing time during his lone season in Baton Rouge.
Now, LSU has seen seven pitchers enter the Transfer Portal this month while Jay Johnson and the Tigers continue navigating the offseason.
Brady Neal: Catcher
A player who had the chance to step in as LSU's starting catcher in 2025, Neal will now search for a new home after a rollercoaster 2024 season.
In high school, Neal was the No. 2 catcher in America and the No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game. He batted .359 in his senior season at IMG Academy with a .485 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage while collecting five home runs, 15 walks and just 14 strikeouts.
Fast forward to his time in Baton Rouge, Neal battled a shoulder injury while in the purple and gold with both veterans Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski handling catching duties in 2023 and 2024.
Neal appeared in 44 games during the 2024 season with a .276 batting average, 35 strikeouts and 25 hits. He blasted nine home runs and hit his stride during postseason ball after serving as a pinch hitter.
Javen Coleman: Left-Handed Pitcher
Coleman arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 2 rated pitcher in Texas, according to Perfect Game. As a freshman, he appeared in 14 games with 43 strikeouts and 18 walks in 32.2 innings pitched.
In year two with the Tigers, Coleman suffered a season-ending arm injury which forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Fast forward to his redshirt sophomore season, the coveted lefty became a key piece to LSU's National Championship run after coming out of the bullpen on several occasions.
Coleman ended the year with a 1-2 record and a 7.07 ERA in 14.0 innings with 21 strikeouts and 16 walks.
In what became his final season with the Tigers, Coleman made a career-high seven starts with 12 total game appearances. He pieced together a 3-1 record on the mound. In 26 innings pitched Coleman struck out 28 batters and walked 21 with a 5.19 ERA.
Paxton Kling: Outfielder
Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU baseball history after signing with the Tigers as the No. 6 prospect in America according to Perfect Game.
The 2022 signee dominated at the high school ranks but his approach at the plate didn't translate to SEC play.
Kling ended his first season in Baton Rouge hitting .289 as a freshman and .222 during the 2024 campaign.
Sam Dutton: Right-Handed Pitcher
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Micah Bucknam: Right-Handed Pitcher
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Zeb Ruddell: Outfield
Ruddell, a Top 5 player in Louisiana less than two years ago, announced he would depart the program after a short stint in Baton Rouge. The redshirt freshman saw limited chances at the plate and will now look for a team where he can make an immediate impact moving forward.
Other Departures:
- Derrick Mitchell: Outfield (Freshman)
- Nic Bronzini: Left-Handed Pitcher (Redshirt Freshman)
- Austen Roellig: Shortstop (Freshman)
