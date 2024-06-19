LSU Baseball: Former Relief Pitcher Micah Bucknam Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his Transfer Portal destination after a short stint in the free agent market.
Bucknam will head to Dallas Baptist University, he announced on Wednesday, where he will suit up for a competitive program moving forward.
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season with the Tigers where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
The sophomore pitcher revealed his intentions to depart the LSU program via social media :
"Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home," he said. "To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship.
"With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love."
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
LSU has seen six pitchers enter the Transfer Portal this offseaon with Jay Johnson and Co. retooling the roster in several areas.
The Other LSU Pitching Departures:
Javen Coleman: Left-Handed Pitcher
Coleman departs Baton Rouge after spending four seasons with the Tigers. Now, he enters the free agent market in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.
He will also have the opportunity to test the 2024 MLB Draft waters.
Coleman arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 2 rated pitcher in Texas, according to Perfect Game. As a freshman, he appeared in 14 games with 43 strikeouts and 18 walks in 32.2 innings pitched.
In year two with the Tigers, Coleman suffered a season-ending arm injury which forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Fast forward to his redshirt sophomore season, the coveted lefty became a key piece to LSU's National Championship run after coming out of the bullpen on several occasions.
Coleman ended the year with a 1-2 record and a 7.07 ERA in 14.0 innings with 21 strikeouts and 16 walks.
After his third season with LSU, Coleman was selected in the 16th Round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but decided to return to Baton Rouge for his redshirt junior campaign.
In what became his final season with the Tigers, Coleman made a career-high seven starts with 12 total game appearances. He pieced together a 3-1 record on the mound. In 26 innings pitched Coleman struck out 28 batters and walked 21 with a 5.19 ERA.
Sam Dutton: Right-Handed Pitcher
Dutton's departure is a big one for the Tigers with Johnson's program now losing a handful of arms this offseason.
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
Cam Johnson: Left-Handed Pitcher
A Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, Johnson was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
He played in just six Southeastern Conference games in one season with the reigning National Champions.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Other LSU Departures:
Nic Bronzini: Left-Handed Pitcher
Paxton Kling: Outfielder
Zeb Ruddell: Outfielder
Derrick Mitchell: Outfielder
Austen Roellig: Infielder
