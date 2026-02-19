LSU Baseball Pulls Off Impressive Feat in 12-1 Win Over Nicholls State on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Third baseman Trent Caraway highlighted a five-run first inning Wednesday with a grand slam, as top-ranked LSU posted a 12-1 win over Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule, when LSU pinch hitter John Pearson unloaded a three-run homer to give the Tigers an 11-run advantage.

LSU improved to 5-0 on the season with Wednesday’s win, while Nicholls dropped to 0-5.

The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. CT Friday when they face Indiana at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., in LSU’s first game at the Live Like Lou Jax Baseball Classic.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on D1Baseball.com.

LSU starting pitcher Zac Cowan (1-0) was credited with win, as he worked 1.1 innings and limited the Colonels to one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Freshman right-handed Reagan Ricken earned a save in his LSU debut, firing 3.0 shutout innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

The LSU bullpen of Ricken, Dax Dathe, Zion Theophilus and Santiago Garcia combined to blank Nicholls over the final 6.2 innings with no hits and seven strikeouts.

“We didn’t give up a hit out of the bullpen, which is awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It was good to get a couple of guys on the mound for the first time, like Reagan and Zion, because they’re going to be big parts of the pitching staff for the next three years. Very good overall job by our staff today.”

Nicholls starting pitcher Will Mabry (0-2) was charged with the loss as he gave up six runs on three hits in 1.0 inning with four walks and one strikeout.

Caraway’s grand slam in the first inning was his first in an LSU uniform, and Pearson’s homer to end the game was his first dinger of the season.

Junior rightfielder Jake Brown, who is hitting .500 this season, was 2-for-5 on Wednesday with one double, two RBI and one run scored.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: