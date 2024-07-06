LSU Baseball: Freshman Phenom Steven Milam Named to Freshman All-America Team
LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Friday was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by D1baseball.com.
The award marked the second time Milam has received First-Team Freshman All-America recognition, as he was also honored last month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Milam enjoyed a tremendous freshman season at LSU, batting .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.
He earned Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.
Milam hit two walk-off home runs within one week, as his decisive dingers lifted the Tigers to wins over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal and over Wofford in the NCAA Regional opening game.
The freshman phenom wrapped up an eye-opening first season in the purple and gold after several impressive moments.
Headlined by a pair of walk-off homers, Milam cemented his status as an up-and-coming legend in the Bayou State.
“I was just trying to get on base. You know, pass the sticks again to Mac [Bingham] and have somebody else win the game. I wasn't trying to win it in one swing. That's when you do too much. He threw probably, I think, eight fastballs, so I got my timing down and got a pitch I could drive and it ended up leaving.”
"Steven, another clutch performance. I know the two home runs really stand out, but he took four great at-bats today. Excited about it," head coach Jay Johnson said following Milam's walk-off homer against Wofford.
