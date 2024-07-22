LSU Baseball Injury Update: The Latest on Prized RHP Chase Shores
LSU right-handed pitcher Chase Shores underwent Tommy John surgery during his true freshman campaign in 2023 after suffering the injury prior to the Tigers' National Championship run.
Shores was viewed as one of the top freshman pitchers in college baseball after handling business throughout his first season in Baton Rouge.
The No. 1 prospect out of Texas made four starts for LSU in 2023 where he pieced together a 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched.
In the midst of a breakout season, Shores then suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm against Tennessee in March of 2023.
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound monster was on track to suit up for the Tigers in the Super Regionals in 2024 if needed, according to head coach Jay Johnson.
“Something unknown. It’s hard to talk about right now, because it brings back some of the pain of the Regional,” Johnson said during an appearance on Mik’d Up w/ Mikie Mahtook. “But had we beaten and held on to that lead in the ninth inning, he would have been on the roster for the Super.
“It’s one of those things like everything happens for a reason. You know, you hear that all the time. Maybe that wasn’t supposed to happen or meant to be, but he has crushed it with his rehab, his throwing. He looks like a physical specimen right now. He’s already 6-foot-8 or whatever, but I mean, big arms, big body, in the weight room every single day. He’s on track.”
It was evident LSU could have utilized another arm during postseason ball in 2024, and with Shores trending in the right direction, it's a promising sign.
Shores is back up to roughly 97mph with his pitching arsenal getting back to speed.
Johnson and the LSU baseball staff have high hopes for one of their top pitchers where it's evident the faith they have in Shores.
“If you asked me what was the biggest adversity we had in the national championship season was probably the night that he went down,” Johnson said. “I mean, there’s 13,000 people there against Tennessee. He’s a true freshman he rips off his last pitch at 97 miles an hour for strike three. And then he comes [into the dugout] and says, ‘Hey, my arm doesn’t feel very good.’ And then you find out the next day he needs Tommy John surgery.”
Now, with the offseason in full swing and fall ball inching closer, Shores will be a full go for the Tigers where he'll have the opportunity to compete for duties as the Friday night starter.
In a recent Way-Too-Early 2025 MLB Mock Draft, D1Baseball had Shores viewed as a Top-10 pick in next summer's draft.
LSU will bring in a fresh pitching staff for the 2025 season with double-digit additions. Shores is one of just three returning pitchres from the 2024 roster.
All eyes will be on the Tigers after a near flawless offseason of working the NCAA Transfer Portal while getting three of the Top 15 prospects in America to campus after signing with LSU.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.