LSU Baseball is Responding to Missing Postseason in a Big Way

LSU Tigers baseball isn't used to sitting on the couch during this time of the year. A standard of excellence has been put in place, which includes two national championships in three years.

But in 2026, the Tigers stumbled to a 30-28 record, and they missed the postseason for the first time since 2011. It certainly wasn't the year Jay Johnson had in mind, but now it's time to put the '26 year behind them.

As the Tigers look ahead, they've already worked quickly to retool the roster, and so far, it's paid off in a big way.

LSU Making Big Additions in Transfer Portal

Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) rounds second hitting a grand slam during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, May 31, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soon after the season ended, Johnson got to work in the transfer portal. Their latest addition arrived on Thursday, when former Florida infielder Cade Kurland committed to LSU. Kurland is an experienced player who brings strong defense and will likely serve as the starting second baseman.

Shortly after, shortstop Steven Milam withdrew from the MLB Draft and will return to LSU for his senior year. Milam is another steady presence on the defensive end and will form a dynamic middle infield with Kurland.

The Tigers also added Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters, the number one player in the transfer portal. He posted a .317 batting average with nine home runs and 39 RBIs. With infielder Dawson Park from Texas State, and Gonzaga pitcher Landon Hood, LSU's impressive transfer portal haul should lead to more success in 2027.

Can the Tigers Contend Next Season?

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU baseball fans have been treated to an elite level of baseball for a long time now. It's not fun to watch five other SEC teams compete in the College World Series while the Tigers are at home. The conference is loaded, but this transfer portal class has shown that LSU isn't rebuilding.

An infield of Park, Milam, Kurland, and Mason Braun is tough to beat. With more reinforcements on the way, the Tigers should return to their winning ways in 2027. Good programs don't stay down for too long.

It's difficult to sustain consistent levels of success in college baseball. New teams emerge every season. This year, West Virginia and Troy are making their first College World Series appearance. But LSU operates differently.

The last time the Tigers missed the postseason in 2011, they responded with a 47-18 record and an SEC regular season title. Could 2027 yield a similar result? All signs indicate that a rebound season will happen in Baton Rouge.

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