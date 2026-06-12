LSU Baseball Lands Experienced Florida Infielder in Transfer Portal

LSU Baseball has been active in the transfer portal, and on Thursday night, they added their fourth commit. Former Florida second baseman Cade Kurland announced his commitment to LSU via X.

Kurland spent four seasons with the Gators. Last year, Kurland slashed .279/.384/.469 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He'll have one year left of eligibility.

So far, LSU has added Gonzaga pitcher Landon Hood, Texas State shortstop Dawson Park, and Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters in the transfer portal.

Kurland Brings a Lot of Experience to LSU

Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) hits during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's rare to find a player who has as much experience playing SEC baseball as Kurland has. He quickly burst onto the scene in his freshman year, as he was named 2023 First Team All-SEC. The Tampa, Florida native hit .297 with 78 total hits, 17 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

Tigers' fans may be familiar with Kurland when Florida played LSU in the 2023 College World Series. He had five hits and a home run in Game 3. Since then, he hasn't quite lived up to the billing. His numbers took a dip across the board, posting a .245 batting average and his on-base percentage dropping 56 points (.346).

In his third season, he played in just 14 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. It was an unfortunate setback for Kurland, as it looked like he had found his groove at the plate once more.

However, Kurland will bring plenty of experience to this LSU team. He'll also be a steady hand on defense. He's made just two errors over the last two seasons.

Kurland's Role with the Tigers

Florida Gators' Cade Kurland (4) throws the ball to first base as Georgia Bulldogs take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Florida Gators 8-7. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU's infield will look different in 2027 with openings at second and third base. Kurland should fill one of those spots. Shortstop Steven Milam is weighing his decision to go pro or return to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers' offense was inconsistent in 2026, so they're hoping Kurland can be a stabilizer on the offensive end. LSU adding Watters, the number one player in the transfer portal, should also help that cause.

It's worth mentioning that Kurland said he wanted to explore playing pro ball at the end of the 2026 season. He'll have an opportunity to explore his options with the MLB draft, so LSU will have to wait that process out.

In the likely event he returns to the Tigers, they've added a lot of depth and experience to the infield. With Kurland, Park, and potentially Milam returning, LSU has done an admirable job at retooling this 2027 roster.

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