A Major LSU Player is Widthdrawing His Name From the MLB Draft

LSU baseball has been filling holes throughout the roster as draft questions loom ahead of the 2027 season. Now one question has been answered.

Three-year starting shortstop Steven Milam has withdrawn from the MLB Draft and is returning to LSU for his senior season, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

Head coach Jay Johnson and his staff now have a massive building block in place for next season.

Defensive Peace

Steven Milam 4 as the LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milam has proven himself to be one of college baseball's premier defensive talents across his three seasons in the sport.

The talent is clear in the stat book, sitting at a 0.979 career fielding percentage, with only 14 errors across three seasons and not allowing any more than five in a season. But it's even clearer on the field.

Despite standing at 5-foot-8, it feels like Milam covers ground like he's well over 6-feet tall.

He has range in his motion and in his throws. It's all because his defensive motor is elite. He's aggressive in how he charges the ball and is not thrown off by a backhand play or tough throw.

He simply makes plays.

He is arguably LSU best defensive player ever.

That's the level.

He's always drawn comparisons to former Tiger Alex Bregman, who was outstanding at LSU at shortstop. It's not just because they're both from New Mexico, but they both have a play-making ability that was generational.

Consistent Production

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers infielder Steven Milam (4) bats against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Milam's biggest knock on scouting reports is his offensive play. But it's not all that valid.

Milam isn't flashy enough to hit a ton of home runs like Alabama's Justin Lebron does.

In his freshman season, he slashed a .326 batting average in 60 starts, with a .931 OPS, eight home runs and 40 runs. As a sophomore, he posted a .295 batting average on the way to a national championship with a .904 OPS, 11 home runs and 57 RBI.

And as a junior, he found even more consistency, recording a .296 batting average with a .937 OPS and 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

It all adds up to a .305 career batting average, a .924 OPS and 146 RBI.

The biggest shift, though, has been his two-strike approach. He's steadily decreased his strikeout totals across his three seasons, going from 36 to 27 to 23. He found major success with two strikes this season, providing numerous clutch at-bats towards the top of the lineup.

As he comes back for a senior season, he looks to break his mold of consistency. If he wants to find a higher draft spot in 2027, he'll need to step up out of his consistent play and into another offensive level.

The scouts and analysts always knock his offense. And now he has a chance to prove them wrong in 2027.

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