LSU Baseball Lands Another Experienced Pitcher in the Transfer Portal

LSU has landed another pitcher in the transfer portal, adding right-hander Kaden Smith from South Florida, per an announcement on his Instagram.

Smith pitched 46.2 innings in 2026, striking out 52 and walking 25 to the tune of a 4.24 ERA during his sophomore campaign. He did hit 17 batters, which could spell trouble as control issues harmed LSU this past season. Smith's opponents only had a .232 average against him this year.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson trusts a man with starting experience, though. Smith started eight of his 16 games this past year.

This will be Smith's third school in as many years, as he spent his freshman year at TCU. With the Horned Frogs, he pitched 12 innings and struck out 12 while walking six. He had a 5.25 ERA in 2025.

Where does Smith fit in the roster?

Kade Anderson hugs Luis Hernandez after a game in the 2025 College World Series | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was in Baton Rouge on a visit to LSU this past weekend, a source tells LSU Tigers on SI. His visit went well enough for him to commit just four days later and become the third right-handed pitcher to transfer to LSU this offseason.

He joins righties Diego Velazquez from USC and Landon Hood from Gonzaga as the three pitchers in LSU's transfer class so far.

This commitment comes just a few days after LSU RHP Marcos Paz surprisingly entered the transfer portal. Smith probably won't get the long-outing reliever role that was set for Paz, but he will be a solid bridge arm who can pick up middle innings in big games.

LSU lost eight right-handed pitchers after the 2026 season, so Smith is a much-needed arm whose experience lends him favor in playing many different roles as both a starter and a member of the bullpen.

The transfer portal is closed for entries, but players are still looking for homes for the 2027 season. It's likely that LSU will still look to add arms in the portal, with candidates likely having starting experience like Smith.

Smith has teamed up with current LSU Tigers before, as he and catcher Cade Arrambide were both members of the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2025 after LSU won the national championship.

The Cape Cod league is the highest level of summer collegiate baseball, and Smith posted a 3.55 ERA over 25.1 innings last summer.

After a historically poor season for LSU in 2026, Johnson and the Tigers are grabbing any player that can help bring another title to Baton Rouge.

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