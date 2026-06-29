LSU Baseball Signee Withdraws From MLB Draft, Will Join Tigers Next Season

With all of the transfer portal additions and returning players, the only spot missing in LSU's lineup is a centerfielder. The Tigers just got a strong candidate to come to campus.

Left-handed outfielder signee Nathaneal Davis from Orlando, Fla. announced Monday morning that he is withdrawing his name from the MLB Draft and will make it to campus to start competing for national championships.

"I believe this is the best decision for my future, both as a player and as a person," Davis said in his announcement post. "I'm excited for the opportunity to keep developing my game, earn an education, and compete at the highest level of college baseball."

Davis is the second member of LSU's class to announce his withdrawal from the MLB Draft, following LHP Braxton Beaty. He is the third outfielder to be added to the roster this offseason, adding to Notre Dame transfer Bino Watters and Tulane transfer Jason Wachs.

What skillset does Davis bring to LSU?

LSU centerfielder celebrates after hitting a home run against Southern in 2026 | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis can do it all on the field. Coming out of Bishop Moore High School, is slotted as the No. 125 player in ESPN's draft rankings, and comes in at No. 138 on MLB.com's list.

He is a top-tier athlete, and will be making an impact with his speed and his ability to throw runners out in the outfield. Davis stole 78 bases in high school, and runs a 6.30 60-yard dash.

"I was just trying to get into that whole recruiting process, so I went to LSU camp, and I was hitting good, I was doing my outfield drills good, and I was, as well, showing my speed," Davis told Perfect Game in 2025. "Coach [Jay Johnson] really took a liking to me, [and] they've been loyal to me ever since."

Davis' Perfect Game report describes him as a "Wiry athletic build with present strength and plenty of projection remaining." His natural talents as an outfielder take him fall, with his approach to the ball and transition into getting the ball into the infield.

The lefty's swing typically takes him pull side, so Johnson and the coaching staff will work to get him to spray the ball all over the field as opposed to just right field.

Davis' large upside is what makes him such an exciting prospect. He won't be eligible to be drafted until 2029, so should he stay all three years at LSU, his development can take him into being a star come his final year.

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