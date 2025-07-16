LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Elite Transfer Right-Handed Pitcher
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Kansas right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.
Moore, one of the top arms in the NCAA Transfer Portal, narrowed his focus to multiple coveted programs with the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners emerging as contenders.
But it's Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers that get the job done with Cooper taking an official visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.
The Big 12 transfer is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign where he logged a 3.96 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 19 walks over 88.2 innings.
Johnson has voiced his thoughts on his program in Baton Rouge and what LSU can provide athletes in order to reach the next level.
“I said this, people were laughing at me but if you’re a pitcher and you don’t want to come here you’re out to lunch,” Johnson said with a laugh. “The Draft, signing bonus and all that… we’ve accumulated about 12 million real quickly in the past few years.
"And when this Draft starts we’ll have Kade [Anderson], Anthony [Eyanson] and Chase [Shores] getting to 14 million. I feel real proud of what we’ve done on that side of the ball with coach [Nate] Yeskie and it’s been awesome to see the results and its led to championships and Major League Baseball dreams.”
Now, Moore is the latest pledge for the LSU Tigers after going public with a decision on Wednesday morning.
Johnson and Co. are on a heater this week with the program securing a fourth transfer commitment across the last 72 hours.
The New Additions [3]: LSU Heating Up
No. 1: Dax Dathe - Pitcher [Angelo State]
Dathe, one of the top pitchers at the Division II level, will spend his final season of eligibility with the defending National Champions next spring.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder will exercise his seventh season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Angelo State.
Dathe capped off the 2025 season with 15 appearances with 13 starts for his Division II program while rounding out the year with a 2.99 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched.
He allowed 53 hits, 31 walks and a .206 opponent batting average.
Across two seasons with the program, Dathe logged a 4.00 ERA with 208 strikeouts where he'll look to translate his success to Baton Rouge.
No. 2: Zach Yorke - First Baseman [Grand Canyon]
Yorke is fresh off of an impressive junior campaign with the Antelopes after hitting .339 on the year with 13 home runs and 10 doubles at the plate.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder started in 48 games this spring where he compiled a .632 slugging percentage with 46 RBIs for Grand Canyon.
A sought-after player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the LSU Tigers beat out multiple Power Four programs in pursuit of Yorke's services.
No. 3: Trent Caraway - Infielder [Oregon State]
The coveted transfer launched double-digit homers in 2025 while tallying 15 doubles on his way to accumulating 47 RBI for the Beavers.
Caraway was exceptional for Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional where he took home Most Outstanding Player while making the All-Regional Team.
After two seasons with the Beavers program, Caraway made the move to depart and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers scooping him up following the 2025 MLB Draft.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.