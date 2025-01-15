LSU Baseball Lands Pair of Tigers on Top-75 Seniors List for the 2025 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – Two LSU players are listed among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 75 Seniors for the 2025 season.
The list includes LSU catcher Luis Hernandez (No. 6) and shortstop Michael Braswell III (No. 38).
Hernandez, who transferred to LSU last summer from Indiana State, was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.
Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection. The native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was also voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.
He was a member of Puerto Rico’s national team that claimed a silver medal in September at the U23 Baseball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, where he hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles and four RBI.
Braswell III, a native of Mableton, Ga., started 64 games for LSU at shortstop last season, batting .311 (66-for-212) with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 36 RBI and 46 runs. He batted a combined .381 (16-for-42) in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games with three homers, nine RBI and 13 runs.
Braswell III was voted to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, hitting .381 (8-for-21) with one homer, three RBI and five runs scored, and he was named to 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team after batting .381 (8-for-21) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs.
He provided the game-winning, two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning versus South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, propelling LSU into the semifinal round.
Braswell III finished as the Tigers’ third-leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .310 (31-for-100) with nine doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 19 runs.
LSU, ranked No. 2 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU Baseball's Preseason Slot:
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 3 in the 2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll released on Monday.
Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Virginia, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oregon State, Georgia, Florida State and Florida to round out the Top 10. Other SEC teams appearing in the D1 Baseball Top 25 are No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Texas.
LSU will play 17 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games, a February 26 matchup with No. 20 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and a March 1 contest versus No. 24 Nebraska at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
LSU, which was ranked No. 2 last week in the Perfect Game preseason poll, will hold its first full-squad preseason practice on Friday, January 24, and the Tigers open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2025 D1 Baseball Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)
- Texas A&M *
- Virginia
- LSU
- Tennessee *
- Arkansas *
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Duke
- Oregon
- North Carolina State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State *
- Texas *
- Dallas Baptist *
- Arizona
- UC Santa Barbara
- TCU
- Nebraska *
- Troy
