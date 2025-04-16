LSU Baseball Pitcher Set to Undergo Surgery, Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
LSU pitcher Gavin Guidry is set to undergo back surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, Jay Johnson revealed on Tuesday night.
Guidry, who is yet to take the mound for the Tigers this season, has now been ruled out for the year and will have a procedure done on Friday.
"It's a tough break for Gavin," Johnson said. "He's sad. When it finally came to it. Friday was one last-ditch effort after he saw the doctor to see if he could do one more thing. It didn't take."
The anticipation is that Guidry will have a three to four month recovery period following the procedure.
Guidry has not pitched all season after suffering the injury on Feb. 7 during a simulated game in Alex Box Stadium.
He was expected to pitch against Nicholls State on Feb. 19, but felt off the morning of the game. LSU had Guidry undergo an MRI on Feb. 20 to diagnose the injury.
After being shutdown for over a month, Guidry returned to the mound to pitch a bullpen prior to the Texas Longhorns series on March 23. From there, his back flared up.
Now, it's surgery for Guidry where he will get a procedure done within the next 72 hours.
"I think there's some peace of mind now," Johnson said. "But we were trying to get him back and he was trying to get back. Last week it got to, 'I can't do it.'
"Luckily for us, those guys (Mavrick) Rizy, (Cooper) Williams, (Jacob) Mayers, you can add those guys as guys that are really excited to add to the mix of (Zac) Cowan, (Casan) Evans and the starters."
LSU first baseman Jared Jones spoke on the diagnosis and how Guidry has handled the challenging season while battling injury.
"I've known him for three years and I think he's a terrific human being," Jones said. "He had handled this better than anybody I would have expected to handle this.
"He's the best competitor on our team even though he's not pitching. I know this is hard for me but I'm going to try to be there and support him as best I can.
"He's been great, he's been in good spirits. I know he's upset and very frustrated. But he has not let that show at all and he's been a great teammate. He's always helping out in the dugout and I applaud him for that."
LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for an SEC series against the Alabama Crimson Tide with Kade Anderson set to take the mound for Game 1.
