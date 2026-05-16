Is LSU Baseball's Pitching Struggles A Coach Or Player Issue?

LSU baseball's loss to Florida Thursday night set a new record for the most losses in conference play at 19. That record breaks the 1978 Tigers' 18-conference-loss mark, set in a historically bad season that saw 34 total losses.

The main reason for the defending national champions' historic slide is inconsistent pitching. The pitching staff has looked both untouchable and easily beatable, with the quality of the opponent barely mattering.

But LSU's loss number may increase even more as the series still has two more games to be played. Two games in which LSU will be without both of its starting pitchers.

Errors in the Dugout

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers pitching coach Nate Yeskie leaves the mound after talking to a Louisiana State Tigers pitcher against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU's pitching coach, Nate Yeskie, is one of college baseball's most elite pitching coaches.

But as the 2026 season grinds on, some fans are growing weary of that statement.

The two-time National Pitching Coach of the Year has taken six trips to the College World Series, winning two national titles. Yeskie has coached two National Pitcher of the Year winners and two College World Series Most Outstanding Players.

But his resume gets more impressive.

In CWS history, there have only been three complete-game shutouts in the finals, and Yeskie was the pitching coach behind two of them.

The final accolade for the Tigers' pitching coach is that he has coached over 130 MLB Draft selections, with 24 of those players seeing time in the MLB.

That's all to say that Yeskie, very likely, is not LSU's pitching problem.

Errors on the Mound

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers pitcher Gavin Guidry (8) throws against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It's the execution on the mound.

With LSU losing a lot of high-caliber pitchers in 2025 to the MLB Draft, it left the 2026 team with holes to fill in three starting spots and a handful of high-leverage reliever positions.

Those players are a mix of returners, transfers and freshmen who have all needed to prove themselves in those new roles.

This issue doesn't fall onto recruiting either.

While high school rankings and prospect analysis systems are flawed, the advanced metrics and new technology in the sport have made those numbers more accurate.

But still, a recruit's national ranking doesn't mean they can pitch in college baseball - especially in the SEC.

The difference between the two classes is that LSU's 2025 staff had an average ranking of 56. While the 2026 team's average is 48.

On paper, this year’s team should be better. But that’s not always the case.

But out of the pitchers who went on to get drafted from LSU, their average ranking was 111.

Yeskie has development figured out at LSU. It'll just take some time for this inexperienced staff to gel.

Luckily, LSU will likely return all three starters from this season and a handful of returners ready to take another step. LSU also has five top-150 players in MLB Pipeline's 2026 MLB Draft rankings.

The FInal Verdict

Tigers pitching coach Nate Yeskie visits the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sunday, May 11, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The errors this season are on everyone. And uncontrollable injuries have been a major factor, as LSU lost two starters to injury. Cooper Moore's came early on in SEC play and Casan Evans' later in the conference slate, although Evans made a return in the series against Georgia last weekend.

LSU's SEC-worst ERA (5.56), runs allowed (329), walks allowed (275) and wild pitches (85) fall on the pitchers' execution on the mound.

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