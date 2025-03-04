LSU Baseball RHP Casan Evans Earns Co-Freshman of the Week Honor After Stellar Run
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Casan Evans was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office.
Evans shared the honor with infielder Chris Rembert of Auburn.
Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, helped lead the Tigers to a perfect 5-0 record last week, which included a win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist and three victories in the Frisco College Classic.
Evans earned a win and a save in two appearances, working a total of 4.0 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
He earned the save in Wednesday night’s win over Dallas Baptist, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
After throwing 22 pitches in Wednesday’s game, he returned to the mound on Friday versus Kansas State and earned the win with another 2.0-inning outing, this time allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 33 pitches.
Evans is 1-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA in 8.0 innings while recording two walks and 14 strikeouts.
LSU intensity was on full display last week in the Lone Star State: "Bend, Don't Break" Mentality
LSU started the weekend with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats with the Tigers forcing extra innings in Frisco.
The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the 10th inning when LSU shortstop Steven Milam led off with a single, and he advanced to third base when Kansas State second baseman Shintaro Inoue misplayed a grounder by rightfielder Jake Brown.
Pearson followed with a single into center field, scoring Milam with the go-ahead run. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson delivered a two-out, two run single later in the inning to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8-5.
With their backs against the wall, the Tigers kept their heads down and battled until the final out.
“I think the story is just how our guys continued to compete in the game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We showed great character and played with great fundamentals. We got some big hits last, but the story of the game is our defense in the ninth inning.
“We don’t get a chance to win the game in extra innings if we don’t play defense. We have a lot of good athletes on the team, and it’s manifested itself into some really good defense.”
Fast forward to Game 2 of the Frisco College Classic and it was a showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska held a 5-0 lead entering the top of the fourth inning, but LSU scored 10 runs over the next four frames to seize control of the game. Designated hitter Josh Pearson paced the Tigers’ 17-hit attack by going 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, one RBI and three runs.
“I’m proud of the way we played today and continuing the process of developing who we are,” Johnson said. “I really like how we’re trending.”
