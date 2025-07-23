LSU Baseball Right-Handed Pitcher Makes Decision to Sign With Boston Red Sox
LSU right-hander Jacob Mayers was selected with pick No. 268 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox after one season in Baton Rouge.
Mayers, a junior from Gonzales, La., posted a 2-0 mark this season with a 4.80 ERA in 17 relief appearances.
He allowed just four hits in 15.0 total innings, logging 20 walks and 26 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .085 batting average.
He earned a 2025 College World Series relief win versus Arkansas on June 18 after striking out the final two Razorbacks hitters in the top of the ninth inning.
LSU won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single by first baseman Jared Jones.
Mayers recorded 11 strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits in 7.0 innings pitched over eight appearances from April 11-May 31.
He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in the SEC Tournament versus Ole Miss on May 24, allowing no hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Mayers pitched the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Nicholls, where he was named the 2023 National Freshman Pitcher of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Now, after three seasons of college baseball, Mayers has made the move to the professional ranks after officially signing his deal with the Boston Red Sox.
LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson has also inked his professional contract with the Boston Red Sox organization.
The coveted righty inked an above-slot deal worth $1,750,000. The slot value for pick No. 87 is $907,200 with the California native getting well over slot.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.