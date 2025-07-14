LSU Baseball Right-Handed Pitcher Selected in 2025 MLB Draft by Atlanta Braves
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Kade Woods was selected Monday in the 10th round (No. 307 overall) of the MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.
Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.
Woods is the eighth LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros; second baseman Daniel Dickinson (6th round, No. 185) by the Milwaukee Brewers; first baseman Jared Jones (9th round, No. 263) by the Pittsburgh Pirates; and right-hander Jacob Mayers (9th round, No. 268) by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Woods, a redshirt junior from Monroe, La., appeared in five games over the past two seasons as an LSU reliever, working a total of 2.2 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.
He pitched the 2023 season at Alabama, where he posted a 4-1 record with a 5.52 ERA, 38 strikeouts and one save in 29.1 innings. He made 17 appearances, including one start, and limited opponents to a .219 batting average.
Woods led the Alabama relievers in 2023 with 38 strikeouts, and he earned a save versus Florida when he struck out all seven batters that he faced.
