LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Emerging As Contenders For Elite Transfer QB

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in the quarterback market with the program eyeing multiple signal-callers to join the roster for the 2026 season.

Once the NCAA Transfer Portal opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. immediately hit the ground running with the program tied to a myriad of the top available quarterbacks.

LSU currently sits with zero scholarship signal-callers on roster following Garrett Nussmeier's departure for the 2026 NFL Draft while Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley hit the portal market.

Van Buren has since signed with the South Florida Bulls after a short stint in the Transfer Portal where he will join his third school in as many years after time with Mississippi State and LSU.

It's no secret that Kiffin and the Tigers are big-game hunting in the Transfer Portal in search of a franchise quarterback, but there is also a need to fill out the room with competitive backups.

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has emerged as a target for the program where the FCS All-American has become a hot name on the market.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Clark started at quarterback for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 70 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines are two schools keeping close tabs on Clark where he's fresh off of an official visit with the program in Ann Arbor.

The All-American quarterback will wrap up his trip with Michigan on Thursday night prior to departing for Baton Rouge on Friday to begin his official visit with the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals officially offered Clark on Thursday where he will arrive on campus with a full scholarship in-hand as the program prepares to roll out the red carpet for the coveted transfer.

Now, all eyes are on the talented dual-threat quarterback as he prepares to take his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge beginning on Friday.

