LSU Baseball's Cade Arrambide Continues Reeling in Honors After Monster Week
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BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide has been named the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation.
Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.
He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on Sunday in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.
He became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.
Arrambide’s first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0 and began the Tigers’ comeback from the deficit. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.
After Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam in the 12th provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted a 10-run uprising in the 16-6 victory.
Arrambide is hitting .312 this season with six doubles, eight homers, 24 RBI and 23 runs scored.
The Buzz: Arrambide Named Baseball America Player of Week
Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.
He led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on Sunday in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols.
He became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, and he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo blasts and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.
Baseball America Team of the Week – April 7, 2026
C: Cade Arrambide, LSU
1B: Colin Brueggemann, Oklahoma State
2B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Matthew Rollison, Presbyterian
SS: Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas
OF: Landon Hairston, Arizona State
OF: Clay Burdette, Xavier
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
DH: Cam Righi, Connecticut
P: Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara
P: Dax Whitney, Oregon State
P: Russell Sandefer, Florida
P: Noah Kenney, Washington
TWP: Kyle Johnson, Virginia
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20