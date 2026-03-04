LSU Baseball's Steven Milam Lands on Coveted Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior shortstop Steven Milam has been named to the Watch List for the 2026 Brooks Wallace Award.

The award is presented annually by the College Baseball Foundation to the nation’s best collegiate shortstop. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award, which was first presented in 2004.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

The Buzz: Derek Curiel Making Statement

LSU sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel has been named to the Watch List for the 2026 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

The winner of the Bragan Award will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall in Fort Worth, Texas.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was the recipient of the 2023 Bragan Award, which was first presented in 2017. The award is based upon performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC selection and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: