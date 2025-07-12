LSU Baseball Transfer Target, Coveted Kansas Pitcher Visits Tennessee Volunteers
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the National Champions reconstructing the roster ahead of next season.
After taking home the title in 2025, all focus has shifted towards both the Transfer Portal and 2025 MLB Draft as the program reloads the roster in Baton Rouge.
Johnson has been vocal about the resources and recent success the Tigers have had with the program up to three additions on the mound to this point.
LSU also has a pair of infielders committed via the portal.
“I said this, people were laughing at me but if you’re a pitcher and you don’t want to come here you’re out to lunch,” Johnson said with a laugh. “The Draft, signing bonus and all that… we’ve accumulated about 12 million real quickly in the past few years.
"And when this Draft starts we’ll have Kade [Anderson], Anthony [Eyanson] and Chase [Shores] getting to 14 million. I feel real proud of what we’ve done on that side of the ball with coach [Nate] Yeskie and it’s been awesome to see the results and its led to championships and Major League Baseball dreams.”
LSU hosted one of the top arms available in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with Kansas right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore making his way to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay.
The Big 12 transfer is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign where he logged a 3.96 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 19 walks over 88.2 innings.
Fast forward to this weekend and Moore is in Knoxville (Tenn.) for an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
It's set to be a battle between the SEC programs for the draft-eligible sophomore as he navigates his recruitment process with the 2025 MLB Draft also an option.
For Johnson and Co. this offseason, it's been a productive stretch with a handful of immediate impact pieces pledges via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point.
There's been an emphasis on adding left-handers with LSU up to three as it currently stands.
The Newcomers on the Mound: Transfer Additions [3]
No. 1: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville in June.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
No. 2: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program in June.
No. 3: Santiago Garcia - Pitcher [Oregon]
Garcia, a relief pitcher for the Big Ten program in 2025, handled business with the Ducks during his lone season in Eugene (Ore.).
The talented southpaw appeared in 22 games in 2025 for the Ducks where he finished with a 3-0 record and an ERA of 4.18.
Garcia also recorded four saves where he served as one of the team’s relief pitchers; getting 28.0 innings of work to throw 38 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
Prior to making his way to join the Oregon Ducks, Garcia spent one season at Central Arizona Community College where he pitched 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, striking out 38 batters.
LSU has now added three left-handed pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Johnson and Co. attacking the free agent market.
Other Additions [2]:
INF Brayden Simpson - High Point
INF Seth Dardar - Kansas State
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.