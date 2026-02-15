LSU Baseball vs. Milwaukee Panthers Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel Game 3

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 against the Milwaukee Pantehrs with the defending National Champions eyeing a series sweep to open the 2026 season.

After capturing a 5-3 win on Saturday, right-hander Cooper Moore led the way on the dumb with an impressive debut for the Bayou Bengals.

Moore (1-0) allowed just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and a career-best 11 strikeouts. His previous collegiate career high came in May 2025, when he recorded 10 strikeouts for Kansas in a game against BYU.

Moore threw 76 pitches in his outing, 61 for strikes.

“We’ve been seeing this from Cooper since October,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He was our best-performing pitcher in the fall, so it was not a surprise to us that has this type of outing today.

"Cooper has great self-belief, and I think those guys that have that are special, and we really need that. He pitches like he needs to win, and we certainly so that today.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Now, Game 3 is inching closer with all eyes on the Tigers once again.

A look into how to watch the clash and Sunday starting lineups for LSU as the program looks to pull off an opening weekend sweep.

DATE/TIME

• Sunday, February 15 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• MKE – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

The Sunday Starting Lineup:

CF Derek Curiel

SS Steven Milam

RF Jake Brown

C Cade Arrambide

1B Zach Yorke

3B John Pearson

DH Omar Serna

LF Brayden Simpson

2B Trent Carraway

RHP William Schmidt

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (7-0, 4.73 ERA, 32.1 IP, 22 BB, 41 SO in 2025)

MKE – Jr. LH Riley Peterson (3-2, 1.84 ERA, 29.1 IP, 17 BB, 24 SO in 2025)

QUOTING LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We have eight games in the first 10 days of the season. That’s a heavy lift, so we have to be smart about doing what we need to do to win the first game, and then put this whole picture together.

"Our goal is to win every single game that we can, and figure out our best team as we go. Our guys are ready to complete, they want to play an opponent. I think we would have a mutiny if I told them they had to scrimmage themselves again this weekend.”

